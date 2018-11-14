AND VOTERS SAY YES

Voters within the College of the Mainland Taxing

District overwhelmingly approved a $162.5

million bond referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 6,

paving the way for the construction of three

new academic buildings on the Texas City campus.

Voters favored COM with 24,313 voters,

or 66.79 percent, supporting the bond referendum

while 12,087 voters, or 33.21 19 percent,

voted against. The approved bond referendum

now paves the way for COM to change the landscape

of its aging campus with the addition of

three new buildings, allow for the addition of new

programs and be able to accommodate its growing

enrollment.

“This is truly a new beginning for College

of the Mainland. Our sincere thanks go out to

all of those who believe in us and support our

mission,” COM President Dr. Warren Nichols

said. “Approval of this bond referendum allows

the college to continue and expand on its commitment

to our students by offering new career

opportunities and expand services to this great

community.” Aside from when the college district

was first created in December 1966 and a subsequent

bond referendum in May 1970, voters

had twice voted down bond measures sought by

the school. This time around, the college mirrored

the request under the bond referendum to

the needs in the school’s Academic Master Plan.

The plan was created as a result of student

and regional workforce demands. The college

serves as an economic engine for the region,

which is experiencing growth in the petrochemical,

medical and construction sectors. The approved

bond package will mean the average

taxable home valued at $120,809 will see taxes

incrementally increase to about $141.55 a year,

or $11.80 a month. A COM Bond Advisory Committee

made up of 40 community members from

throughout the taxing district worked with the

college to finalize the bond request. Included in

the bond package is: – New, 160,000-squarefoot

STEAM/Allied Health Building – New,

90,000-square-foot Industrial Careers Building

– New, 60,000-square-foot Student Success

Building The three-story, STEAM (Science,

Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)/

Allied Health Building will allow the college

to expand its popular nursing program and the

cyber security networking lab.

New programs being created and that will be

housed in the new building are chemical, civil,

electrical and mechanical engineering tech programs

as well as surgical tech, imaging tech,

dental hygienist and physical therapy assistant.

Allied Health programs currently offered at the

COM Learning Center –North County in League

City – pharmacy tech, nursing assistant, medical

assistant and medical coding – will be moved

and taught in the

new building. The

Industrial Careers building calls for the expansion of

the college’s Process Technology program, the addition

of an instrumentation & electrical program, relocate

the Occupational Safety & Health Technology

and HVAC programs as well as the Gulf Coast Safety

Institute from a leased location in La Marque and provide

for a campus data center.

The Student Success Center would replace the

current Administration & Enrollment Center,

which recently sustained damage when

the concrete foundation cracked and water

streamed in and flooded the entire one-story

building. The two-story Student Success

Center would consolidate student services

such as admissions, financial aid, advising,

testing center and the Veterans Center.

The building also would house the college’s

Leadership Team and relocate campus functions

such as marketing, communications

and the COM Foundation from an off-site

location. The bond package also calls for

additions and renovations to the campus

fine arts building as well as expansion of the

college’s physical plant and technology up grades

and demolition of the Administration

and Enrollment Center, the police station and

the Technical-Vocational building. Voters in

1966 originally approved the construction

of the administration building, the Learning

Resources Center (library), the Technical-

Vocational building, the Math and Science

building and a central utilities building. A $4.75 million

bond package approved in 1970 covered the cost

of building the Fine Arts building, Physical Education

complex and Student Center as well as expanding the

Technical-Vocational and Math-Science buildings.

