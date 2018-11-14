TIDBITS IN IT’S TRUEST SENSE

This morning was just like any other. I was driving

in to work, definitely not singing along to my radio

like I’m some multi-platinum selling artist, and think ing

about the topic I was going to write about for tidbits.

Then, suddenly, it hit me. This column is called

Trishna’s tidbits, right? So what better topic than to

give you little tidbits of goings on in my life? So grab

your popcorn, or food of choice, and enjoy this little

window into my life as it is right now.

So, I hate my hair. It’s super thick and really annoying.

I don’t need to lift weights or do push-ups or

tricep dips to lose arm weight. All I have to do is blow

dry my hair after a shampoo. Because let me tell you,

that probably takes 15 pounds off my body weight.

Thankfully, I was able to get something done called

keratin smoothening. Basically, I went to the hairdresser’s,

they put this chemical in my hair and it was

silky smooth straight for five days. I wasn’t allowed to

wash it or tie it up or even tuck it behind my ears, which

was a nuisance, but it was worth it as I had easy-tomanage

hair for that five day period. And then after

the five days were up and I washed my hair using the

keratin shampoo and conditioner, IT STAYED TAME.

Okay, it wasn’t as straight as it was when I first got

the treatment (because the chemicals are out of the

hair), but it’s so much smoother than it would be with out

treatment. I mean you should see my hair on the

days I wash it before treatment. When it’s dry, I look

like one of those troll dolls. I mean my hair is POOFY

and big. But now after treatment, when it’s dry, there’s

no poof. It’s basically straight with just a few waves.

And straightening before treatment took at least 30

minutes. After treatment? Five to ten minutes. So is

it as straight as it was before washing out the chemicals

for the first time? No, that was STRAIGHT. After

washing, is it as bad and crazy and poofy and bushy

as it would be before treatment? Again, no. So basically,

if I had to assign grades (there’s the teacher in

me)—the way my hair was with the chemicals is an

A+, the way it was before any of this treatment is a

fail, and the way it is now—after treatment, after the

chemicals are washed out, but with keratin shampoo

and conditioner in the hair—that is a solid pass, like a

B. Would I do it again? Maybe. Would I recommend it

to others? Yes. Look, I love Hermione Granger. And

she’s known for having bushy hair. And she was one

of my favorite book characters and I always wanted

to be like her growing up, but there’s a limit. I don’t

need her hair type to be as intelligent and amazing

as she is.

Now that it’s November, the festive season is in full

swing. And this November is so exciting, because my

cousins and uncle are coming to visit from London.

And what’s even cooler is that I just saw those cous ins

in July, in London, when one of them got married.

Here’s the thing about those cousins – I LOVE

THEM. They are my dad’s sister’s daughters and,

honestly, I don’t see them as cousins. I see them as

sisters. Two of them are eight and five years older

than me, so they have always treated me like a little

sister—looked out for me, given me advice, supported

my dreams, ETC. And then one of them is

a year younger than me, but that’s pretty much my

age, and we have a relationship that basically involves

talking to each other about anything. I mean

I remember visiting her during our high-school days,

sleeping in her room and staying up till way late at

night talking about everything going on in our life at

the time—from classmates that were being annoying

to our future career goals to our favorite celebrities.

And I have so many amazing memories with these

three girls, including trips to Disney World, visits into

London, baking chocolate muffins together, watching

High School Musical In Concert and so much more.

And I am SO EXCITED that I get to see them in just a

few days and make more memories.

And then, there’s school. I’m in the process of getting

my acceptance to UHCL’s Masters in Teaching

program to start in January 2019 (the Spring semester),

and I actually already am in two classes from

that program, but I also am in my last semester of

my Masters in Early Childhood Education program.

And, for the ECE program, I am currently interning at

the College Of The Mainland Child Development Lab

School. The classroom I am in consists of four and

five-year-old children and, let me tell you, I am learning

A LOT. I’m learning about the type of teacher I

am, gaining experience in teaching, and seeing what

works and what doesn’t work. There are a few issues

in the class, in terms of students not listening and

not following directions, and no two days are alike,

but I prefer that because it means I get to experience

different situations and learn from the teacher as to

what works and what doesn’t. The best part is that

I have had three opportunities to lead activities and

each subsequent time has been an improvement on

the previous time, because I have received feedback

from the teacher and used that feedback to improve

myself. And, honestly, I am so happy I have gotten

so many opportunities to observe and intern and

do lessons and activities with the students because

I can learn from them and then use those lessons

when it comes to my own teaching in my own classroom.

And, with the Masters in ECE and the Masters

in Teaching, I know I will be fully qualified to teach

any grade level from Pre-School to Sixth Grade and

I know that I will be really good at it. I’m not always

the most confident person, but for this, I am. I have

such as passion for teaching and a passion for shaping

young minds and teaching them that they can be

anything they want to be. I honestly can’t wait to be in

my own classroom.

So, that’s it for this week. Thanks for reading and I’ll

see you all next week!

Photo Courtesy: Amino Apps, SparkRecipes, Wikipedia