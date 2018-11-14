TIDBITS IN IT’S TRUEST SENSE
This morning was just like any other. I was driving
in to work, definitely not singing along to my radio
like I’m some multi-platinum selling artist, and think ing
about the topic I was going to write about for tidbits.
Then, suddenly, it hit me. This column is called
Trishna’s tidbits, right? So what better topic than to
give you little tidbits of goings on in my life? So grab
your popcorn, or food of choice, and enjoy this little
window into my life as it is right now.
So, I hate my hair. It’s super thick and really annoying.
I don’t need to lift weights or do push-ups or
tricep dips to lose arm weight. All I have to do is blow
dry my hair after a shampoo. Because let me tell you,
that probably takes 15 pounds off my body weight.
Thankfully, I was able to get something done called
keratin smoothening. Basically, I went to the hairdresser’s,
they put this chemical in my hair and it was
silky smooth straight for five days. I wasn’t allowed to
wash it or tie it up or even tuck it behind my ears, which
was a nuisance, but it was worth it as I had easy-tomanage
hair for that five day period. And then after
the five days were up and I washed my hair using the
keratin shampoo and conditioner, IT STAYED TAME.
Okay, it wasn’t as straight as it was when I first got
the treatment (because the chemicals are out of the
hair), but it’s so much smoother than it would be with out
treatment. I mean you should see my hair on the
days I wash it before treatment. When it’s dry, I look
like one of those troll dolls. I mean my hair is POOFY
and big. But now after treatment, when it’s dry, there’s
no poof. It’s basically straight with just a few waves.
And straightening before treatment took at least 30
minutes. After treatment? Five to ten minutes. So is
it as straight as it was before washing out the chemicals
for the first time? No, that was STRAIGHT. After
washing, is it as bad and crazy and poofy and bushy
as it would be before treatment? Again, no. So basically,
if I had to assign grades (there’s the teacher in
me)—the way my hair was with the chemicals is an
A+, the way it was before any of this treatment is a
fail, and the way it is now—after treatment, after the
chemicals are washed out, but with keratin shampoo
and conditioner in the hair—that is a solid pass, like a
B. Would I do it again? Maybe. Would I recommend it
to others? Yes. Look, I love Hermione Granger. And
she’s known for having bushy hair. And she was one
of my favorite book characters and I always wanted
to be like her growing up, but there’s a limit. I don’t
need her hair type to be as intelligent and amazing
as she is.
Now that it’s November, the festive season is in full
swing. And this November is so exciting, because my
cousins and uncle are coming to visit from London.
And what’s even cooler is that I just saw those cous ins
in July, in London, when one of them got married.
Here’s the thing about those cousins – I LOVE
THEM. They are my dad’s sister’s daughters and,
honestly, I don’t see them as cousins. I see them as
sisters. Two of them are eight and five years older
than me, so they have always treated me like a little
sister—looked out for me, given me advice, supported
my dreams, ETC. And then one of them is
a year younger than me, but that’s pretty much my
age, and we have a relationship that basically involves
talking to each other about anything. I mean
I remember visiting her during our high-school days,
sleeping in her room and staying up till way late at
night talking about everything going on in our life at
the time—from classmates that were being annoying
to our future career goals to our favorite celebrities.
And I have so many amazing memories with these
three girls, including trips to Disney World, visits into
London, baking chocolate muffins together, watching
High School Musical In Concert and so much more.
And I am SO EXCITED that I get to see them in just a
few days and make more memories.
And then, there’s school. I’m in the process of getting
my acceptance to UHCL’s Masters in Teaching
program to start in January 2019 (the Spring semester),
and I actually already am in two classes from
that program, but I also am in my last semester of
my Masters in Early Childhood Education program.
And, for the ECE program, I am currently interning at
the College Of The Mainland Child Development Lab
School. The classroom I am in consists of four and
five-year-old children and, let me tell you, I am learning
A LOT. I’m learning about the type of teacher I
am, gaining experience in teaching, and seeing what
works and what doesn’t work. There are a few issues
in the class, in terms of students not listening and
not following directions, and no two days are alike,
but I prefer that because it means I get to experience
different situations and learn from the teacher as to
what works and what doesn’t. The best part is that
I have had three opportunities to lead activities and
each subsequent time has been an improvement on
the previous time, because I have received feedback
from the teacher and used that feedback to improve
myself. And, honestly, I am so happy I have gotten
so many opportunities to observe and intern and
do lessons and activities with the students because
I can learn from them and then use those lessons
when it comes to my own teaching in my own classroom.
And, with the Masters in ECE and the Masters
in Teaching, I know I will be fully qualified to teach
any grade level from Pre-School to Sixth Grade and
I know that I will be really good at it. I’m not always
the most confident person, but for this, I am. I have
such as passion for teaching and a passion for shaping
young minds and teaching them that they can be
anything they want to be. I honestly can’t wait to be in
my own classroom.
So, that’s it for this week. Thanks for reading and I’ll
see you all next week!
Photo Courtesy: Amino Apps, SparkRecipes, Wikipedia
Leave a Comment