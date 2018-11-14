SOME OLDIES ARE STILL GOODIES

I recently spent a wonderful evening with my husband

and another couple enjoying a performance by the

Righteous Brothers. You Baby Boomers and even

you Gen Xers probably remember this duo from as

far back as the 1960s.

If not, let me jog your memory with this one iconic

hit song of theirs: “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.”

Ring any bells?

Maybe, like me, you weren’t sure the Righteous

Brothers were still performing or – for that matter –

still alive. Well, good news – one of them is alive and

well and knocking out Las Vegas audiences nightly at

Harrah’s Casino on the Strip.

Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield began performing

as a duo in 1963, adopting the name “The Righteous

Brothers.” In August and September 1964 they

opened for “The Beatles” on their first U.S. tour. But

they left before the tour ended to appear on a new

television show, “Shindig.” In October and November

that same year they opened for “The Rolling Stones”

on their American tour. And then they caught the attention

of Phil Spector, who signed them and had a

song written for them. The song was “You’ve Lost

That Lovin’ Feelin’” and the rest was history. It quickly

became one of the most successful pop singles in its

time, the most-played song on American radio and

TV of the 20th century, garnering over 8 million airplays

by the turn of the century. In 1965 they had a

second hit with “Just Once In My Life,” and a big success

with “Unchained Melody.” They followed up with

“Soul And Inspiration” In 1966, which became their

second No. 1 U.S. hit.

But the duo broke up in early 1968, when Bill Medley

decided to go out on his own. Neither he nor Bobby

Hatfield were as popular individually as they were

together, so in 1974 they reunited and had some hits

but nothing like their earlier work.

Finally in 1997 Medley recorded a duet with Jennifer

Warnes, “I’ve Had The Time Of My Life,” which

appeared on the soundtrack of “Dirty Dancing,” which

topped the Billboard Hot 100 as well as winning them

a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo. In

2003 the “Righteous Brothers” were inducted into the

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 10.

Sadly, Bobby Hatfield was found dead in his hotel

room in Kalamazoo, Michigan on November 5,

2003. The autopsy attributed his death to heart failure

brought on by cocaine.

While that sounds like the end of “The Righteous

Brothers, in March 2016 Medley began appearing at

Harrah’s with Bucky Heard. Medley credits the Righ teous

Brothers fans, friends, producers and contacts

for getting him to decide to revive “The Righteous

Brothers” name.

And the show is truly terrific. Medley is 78 now,

but his deep voice is as good as ever and he moves

smoothly on stage. As for his audience the night we

saw him perform in Las Vegas, he had us from the

first note he sang. By the time he sang “I Had The

Time Of My Life,” I was in seventh heaven. Admittedly,

that is my favorite song of all time (and “Dirty

Dancing” is my favorite film).

But Bill Medley is now one of my favorites as well. I

can’t recommend his show too highly.

It rocked!

