HOPE FOR THE NEW YEAR

Dear All,

Thank you so very much for your contributions and enthusiasm and help with this year’s Hope Festival at St. George’s Episcopal

Church. We were thrilled to have over 150 people to come out, out in spite of the cold, rainy day and grateful to have raised

over $7500 to help with the ongoing challenges of the Long Term Harvey Recovery. You can be proud to know your contribution

helped spread HOPE and information about the vital resources available to those in need within our community.

St. George’s focus this year is Walking in the Way of Love as first described by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry at the Royal

Wedding. We feel so blessed to be able to share Hope and Love with our neighbors and to help folks connect to much needed

vital resources as well as strengthen their connection to the community. As people Walking in the Way of Love, we know we are

all strengthened by community and our connection with God and one another. This connection feeds us and helps us to anchor

our souls to Hope in the midst of such turbulent times.

Central to our pattern of worship is the Power of Prayer. Please let us know how we can guide our prayers to support you and

your loved ones and help to lift you up as you travel through your days. You can send your prayer requests to: HOPE@stgeorgestc.

org or join us each Sunday in praise and reflection at 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Robin Reeves, Rector, St. George’s Episcopal

THE HOPE CHURCH

“Let us build a house where love can dwell and all can safely live, a place where saints and children tell how hearts learn to

forgive; built of hopes and dreams and visions, rock of faith and vault of grace; here the love of Christ shall end divisions: All are

welcome, all are welcome, all are welcome in this place.”

― Michael Curry, Crazy Christians: A Call to Follow Jesus