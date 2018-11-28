DEADLINE EMINENT FOR FIRST HALF OF SPLIT PAYMENT!
Galveston County property owners wishing to take advantage of the split/half payment option have until November
30th to make the first payment, with the second half due (without penalty and interest) July 1, 2019 (normal
June 30 deadline falls on Sunday). All but two GCTO government partners (City of Dickinson and Dickinson ISD)
participate in this payment option.
Payment may be mailed but do not wait until November 30th as all mail in
Galveston County is sent to the USPS North Houston Distribution Center for postmarks,
typically resulting in a one day delay if not dropped in the mailbox before
the last pick-up of the day. You may also pay online at www.galcotax.com (bank
convenience fees are assessed as follows: one dollar for electronic check, three
dollars for debit cards or two and one-half percent for credit cards), via telephone
with debit or credit card (1-866-865-1433 for English and 1-866-865-1435 for
Spanish) or in person (use the convenient yellow drop boxes located outside of
all full time offices but be sure to place payment in envelope and note the date
dropped on the outside).
Full-time offices are open 8 am to 5 pm and are located in Galveston, League
City, Santa Fe and Texas City (call toll free 1-877-766-2284 for office directions)
and satellite offices are located in Crystal Beach (the third Tuesday of each month
from 8 am to 4:30 pm) and Friendswood City Hall (Thursday and Friday from 8
am to 5 pm each week). Satellite offices close from Noon to 1 pm for lunch.
