GIVING OPEN LINES A SECOND CHANCE

Tribe “U” is a unique program that gives Santa Fe ISD and community members a first-hand look inside the operations

of the school district. TRIBE University was first implemented in the fall of 2016. We supported the program

throughout the 2016-2017 school year; however, since there was limited interest, and at times, no participants, we

discontinued the program.

In keeping the lines of communication open with our stakeholders, we feel it is important that we re-establish this

program to encourage parents, business leaders and our community to take an active role in our District and decision

making. Please visit the link below for more information and to register for upcoming sessions. https://www.

sfisd.org/Page/3481