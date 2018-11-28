DICKINSON EOEM ANNOUNCES TESTING

The City of Dickinson and Dickinson Office of

Emergency Management will be conducting a

test of the Dickinson Emergency Alert System

on Friday, November 30th. The first test will be

conducted at 10:00a.m., and the second test will

be at 7:00p.m.

Both tests will consist of a phone call, text

message and email alert. We encourage all citizens

in the City of Dickinson to register and participate

in these tests. This system is what will be

used to send out any alerts, updates and critical

information during incidents impacting the city.

If you are not already registered for the Dickinson

Alert System please do so by following the

link below. For citizens with limited or no computer

access, the Dickinson Public Library has

computers available to use for registering for the

Emergency Alert System.

Register for the City of Dickinson Connect

Alert System

hhtps://dickinsonalert.bbcportal.com/entry

Guadalupe Vasquez

Detective / P.I.O.

Dickinson Police Department

4000 Liggio St.

Dickinson, Texas 77539

voice: 281.337.6349

Email: lvasquez@ci.dickinson.tx.us