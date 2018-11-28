DICKINSON EOEM ANNOUNCES TESTING
The City of Dickinson and Dickinson Office of
Emergency Management will be conducting a
test of the Dickinson Emergency Alert System
on Friday, November 30th. The first test will be
conducted at 10:00a.m., and the second test will
be at 7:00p.m.
Both tests will consist of a phone call, text
message and email alert. We encourage all citizens
in the City of Dickinson to register and participate
in these tests. This system is what will be
used to send out any alerts, updates and critical
information during incidents impacting the city.
If you are not already registered for the Dickinson
Alert System please do so by following the
link below. For citizens with limited or no computer
access, the Dickinson Public Library has
computers available to use for registering for the
Emergency Alert System.
Register for the City of Dickinson Connect
Alert System
hhtps://dickinsonalert.bbcportal.com/entry
Guadalupe Vasquez
Detective / P.I.O.
Dickinson Police Department
4000 Liggio St.
Dickinson, Texas 77539
voice: 281.337.6349
Email: lvasquez@ci.dickinson.tx.us
