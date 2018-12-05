COM CONTINUING TO REDESIGN EDUCATION

Studies tell us that a major factor keeping young people from attempting college is that dreaded 4-letter word … MATH. The fear of failing classes; the embarrassment and frustration of not being able to “keep up” impacts both high school graduates and adults contemplating a return to school. When I was attending school in the 50’s and 60’s, it was a natural assumption that girls would not do well in math. We were even – and often – told that we would not like it and would not do well….and so we didn’t. Fortunately, times have changed, opinions have too and low and behold, even the educators are way ahead of the game; at least where math is concerned and COM is leading the pack. COM was recognized in the 2018 Math Pathways Awards from a competitive field of 38 other Texas community colleges by the Texas Association of Community Colleges, the Texas Success Center and the Dana Center Mathematics Pathways during the 2018 Texas Pathways Institute in Dallas on Nov. 14 based on the success of Guided Pathways, where underprepared students take a developmental course and the college credit course in the same subject at the same time with the developmental course serving as a tutor for the college credit course. This program is one of numerous programs implemented under the guidance of Dr. Warren Nichols, who seems fearless in the face of erasing barriers to students finding success in their secondary education experience. In Quantitative Reasoning or Elementary Statistics courses, the success rate increased ten-fold, jumping from a paltry four percent in the traditional model to 40 percent in the co-requisite model. READ THE FULL STORY AT:thepostnewspaper.net.