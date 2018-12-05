COSMETIC CONFUSION RELIEF

On December 15th of this month, Janet Wrice Owner and Operator of ShowStoppers Lash & Spa is holding the Grand Opening of their new full medical spa services to introduce the community to her new team of experts in cosmetic services. Dr. Oscar N. Lightner, a Stem Cell Fellow along with Ms. Sherry A. Kemp, Certified Aesthetic LVN, CAN, CLT, LSO , Rebecca Lightner and Melissa Cervantes are joining forces with Wrice and Showstoppers to provide cutting edge services heretofore unavailable on the Mainland. Most everyone knows what Botox is but what about Xeomin, Dysport, Beletora, Radiesse, neuromodulators, laser services like Hydrosis, Hydrofacials, and Cellfina, Microneedling, Skinpens and IV infusions? These are only a few of the products and services that will be readily available through Showstoppers. O-shots and P-shots, the only portable 1064 laser in the area, B-12 shots and Ilipo fatburners will also be available. If you are like me, much of this is way over my head and some educating needs to take place. So in the interest of understanding the value these services afford us in the way of healthy, beautiful living, The Post will be spending some time with Ms. Wrice and her experts to understand the benefits to be had from these mysterious potions, machines and state-of-the-art treatments. For now, we will be posting on our website and Facebook, a couple of videos explaining Skinpen and Dermaplaning. Men and women alike know that one’s appearance can impact whether we get a job, a raise, an account, or a sale. Feeling good about oneself, taking care of the one body God gave you, and being educated as to how to accomplish those goals can be overwhelming. Mark your calendar, and watch this space for more information on the Grand Opening and more informative articles revealing the hows and the whys of current beauty treatments and the importance of trusting in the experts in their fields