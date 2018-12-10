AND SPEAKING OF SHOPPING LOCAL…

This Santa came home with me

One would be hard pressed to find a home more steeped in Christmas

magic than the home of Eleanore Wuthrich . No only is almost every

room filled with her truly remarkable collection of miniature cities

and scenes with children skating around on frozen ponds and Carols

being sung, the rest of the space is filled with her creations, most of

which are made from gourds.

There are gourd Santas galore and gourd Nativity scenes. There

are gourd Cheshire cats and giraffes that look as though they had

been plucked from the Savannah. This is truly a remarkable site to

see. Even better,

you can

see it all when

you stop by to

purchase one

of Eleanore’s

creations. I am

featuring a few

here and you can see, many, many, MANY more on

our website and Facebook pages.

Her creations are whimsical and clever and the faces

she paints truly bring them to life.

And she doesn’t stop at gourds. She paints light

bulbs, soda cans, thread spools and no telling what

else. There seems to be no limit to her imagination.

There is something quite special about giving a

gift that was made by hand – something completely

unique; something that deserves to become part of a

family tradition.

Eleanore pops up at trad shows and craft venues

fairly often but if you can wrangle a visit to her home, I

promise you are in for a very special treat!