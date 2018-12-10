AND SPEAKING OF SHOPPING LOCAL…
This Santa came home with me
One would be hard pressed to find a home more steeped in Christmas
magic than the home of Eleanore Wuthrich . No only is almost every
room filled with her truly remarkable collection of miniature cities
and scenes with children skating around on frozen ponds and Carols
being sung, the rest of the space is filled with her creations, most of
which are made from gourds.
There are gourd Santas galore and gourd Nativity scenes. There
are gourd Cheshire cats and giraffes that look as though they had
been plucked from the Savannah. This is truly a remarkable site to
see. Even better,
you can
see it all when
you stop by to
purchase one
of Eleanore’s
creations. I am
featuring a few
here and you can see, many, many, MANY more on
our website and Facebook pages.
Her creations are whimsical and clever and the faces
she paints truly bring them to life.
And she doesn’t stop at gourds. She paints light
bulbs, soda cans, thread spools and no telling what
else. There seems to be no limit to her imagination.
There is something quite special about giving a
gift that was made by hand – something completely
unique; something that deserves to become part of a
family tradition.
Eleanore pops up at trad shows and craft venues
fairly often but if you can wrangle a visit to her home, I
promise you are in for a very special treat!
