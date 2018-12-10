BEING SANTA CLAUSE

My career has afforded me many titles, but Wednesday

night gave me one of my most memorable: Brandon C.

Williams, Santa Claus.

Having played the role of the Easter Bunny for Unity

Church of Christianity from 2010-17, I figured playing

Santa wasn’t in the cards for me, leaving me to believe

that being the central figure in one holiday was enough.

Through the recommendation of La Marque city councilman

Chris Lane and strong support from Library Director

Amy Miller and Children’s Library Director Terri Walk er,

the offer to play S. Claus came in October of 2017.

Everything was set for me to be the main attraction at the

La Marque Christmas Parade of Lights last December,

but Mother Nature and her need for windy and wet conditions

pulled the plug on the parade, although I was able

to perform as Santa for a host of kids at the library.

Being Santa on Wednesday still has a surreal feeling

for me. To be able to put on the outfit and do this in my

hometown was an honor and a blessing. Still, I’d be lying

if I said I wasn’t nervous leading up to the start of the

parade. A host of questions flooded my mind as I triple

checked my beard, made sure my stocking was filled

with candy and to prepare

myself for any and

all questions.

OK, there was one question I wasn’t prepared for:

“Where’s Mrs. Claus?”

Rather than go with the first thing to come to mind

(“she’s at home recording the Nuggets-Magic game

for Santa”), the universally safe “she’s at home cook ing

goodies for all you boys and girls” worked better

while also keeping me from doing the un-Santa thing

of checking my phone for scoring updates. If asked

back for 2019, I’ll make sure to have an actual Ms.

Claus available.

Time quickly granted the opportunity to get more

comfortable in the role. To hear the first child yell out,

“Santa!” touches your heart in a manner that is nearly

impossible to describe, becoming more impossible

as you see their eyes light up in glee as Santa tosses

candy and tells them “I’ll see you on Christmas Eve.”

Playing Santa allowed me to forget the troubles of

the world and – for just a brief moment in time – become

awash in the beauty of the season. To have the

chance to receive a hug from a child who tells you they

want (fill in the blank, although most wanted iPhones)

and how happy they are to have you come visit their

city…it leaves you at a loss for words.

Perhaps the most meaningful takeaway from being

Santa was being able to tap into my inner childhood

while remembering that faith and hope are two foundations

to build upon, not just for Christmas. Adulthood

and the trappings that come with it slowly erode the

wide-eyed optimism I saw from the parents and children

lined up waiting to take a picture with me. That’s

a feeling we should all desire to embrace in our daily

lives to the point where we should make the time to

do so.

To Chris, Amy, Terri, Mayor Bobby Hocking and the

employees at the city of La Marque, along with those

who attended on Wednesday, I say Thank you. The

pleasure was all mine.

God willing, come next October, I hope I’ll be asked

to return. I can tell you right now my answer would be

an emphatic “Yes!”