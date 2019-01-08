OUTSTANDING BROADWAY THRILLER TO OPEN FEBRUARY 1 AT HARBOUR

Director Christopher Lowe has drawn on his acting experience and creative talent to produce the thriller play, “Night Watch,” that will offer deepening suspense and mystery for its audience when it opens February 1. The play, a successful Broadway hit by Lucille Fletcher, will be presented 12 times upstairs on the intimate Top Side stage until its closing on February 24. Curtain will be at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the theater, 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Lowe selected talented Bonnie Reichel, well-known in local acting circles, to play Elaine Wheeler, a lady troubled by memories and vague fears, who thinks she sees a dead man in the window across the way. Sean DeFlora portrays her husband, John, who recruits inquisitive and rather sinister neighbors to help him push his wife until she questions her own sanity. Steven Eacret, Frederic Pearl, and Amber McKenna play these “helpful” friends, aided by a lady psychiatrist (ably played by Constance Bowers) and a German maid, Hilga (Kathryn Woods), all who contribute to the suspense as it draws toward a chilling final curtain. The Top Side theatre has only 65 seats so patrons are encouraged to reserve a seat by calling 281-337- 7469 or by securing tickets on line with Eventbrite. For more information about “Night Watch” go to the website www.harbourtheater.com