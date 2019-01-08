A FEAST OF LIGHTS – THE EPIPHANY

Churches all over the world celebrated Sunday. Also Three Kings Days, Epiphany, also known as “Three Kings Day” and “Twelfth Day,” is a Christian holiday commemorated on January 6. It falls on the twelfth day after Christmas, and for some denominations signals the conclusion of the Christmas season. The 12 days between Christmas and Epiphany are known as the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Though many different cultural and denominational customs are practiced, as a rule, the feast celebrates the manifestation of God to the world in the form of human flesh through Jesus Christ, his Son. This is a long standing tradition at St George’s Episcopal Church, celebrated by a reenactment of the visit of the Maji and the lighting of candles to celebrate the light of Jesus Christ entering our world. There was singing and the youth participated by playing the drums as the congregation sang. They concluded the service with the entire congregation marching from the sanctuary to the back of the church where Christmas trees had been gathered for a bonfire. The candles were used to light the trees as they concluded singing Onward Christian Soldiers. The last part of this celebration of course, was The Feast, a dinner of home made gumbos and salads an sweets. The celebration was made more special with the inclusion of Pastor Jervie Windom and his wife Nilda of the Resonate Church in Texas City, plus the announcement of the engagement of St. George’s Rector, pastor Robin Reeves, to local, David Kautz. While focused on learning to walk in the way of Love and Hope at St. Georges, Pastor Robin was caught by surprise and love with God’s gift of David. David is a retired football and track coach of Dickenson High School for many years and now coaches part time at Lutheran South. EDITOR’S NOTE: With the New Year, The Post, as a faith based organization, would like to shine a light on how our readers come together to worship. The Mainland is blessed with a diverse set of denominations and sharing traditions, special gatherings and celebrations is a wonderful way to learn about how our communities come together to serve God. We encourage all our places of worship to share stories unique to their congregations. Just send your story to info@thepostnewspaper.net