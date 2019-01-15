The Texas City Garden Club would like to thank all of those who came out to the Holiday Gift Shop. Our event was a huge success (one of the best ever) thanks to all that participated. From our fabulous vendors (both near and far), members of the community, the Girl Scouts and staff at the Nessler Center. We truly appreciate your support each year. Be sure and mark your calendars for next year. We have changed the date from the 1st Saturday in December to Saturday, November 23, 2019. A little earlier to get a start on your holiday shopping. Did you know we have some exciting changes coming to our wonderful Moore Memorial Library? As President of The Friends of Moore Memorial Library, I am excited to announce a new series I will be writing for The Post Newspaper called “Check It Out” which will cover all the goings on at Moore Memorial Library. There are many exciting changes and additions on the horizon in 2019 so watch this space for the latest happenings! The Friends of Moore Memorial group raises funds for the library to assist with additional library purchases. The Friends have helped buy benches, shelving, LEGO Mindstorms robots, large print books for senior living centers, and much more. As we approach the end of another year, our thoughts move toward gratitude and reflecting on the best parts of the year that made us truly happy, hopeful and grateful. With the new year, hopefully we have learned more about gratitude than we ever could have imagined. Maybe our thoughts have shifted from the mundane to the magical and reminded us to appreciate the people and experiences in our lives. Expressing gratitude can be as simple as appreciating what we’re thankful for and looking for more ways to share compassion and kindness every day. By focusing on gratitude, we can set the tone for the year ahead to ensure it is filled with optimism and positive energy. So, before you start thinking about New Year’s resolutions, take a deliberate inventory of 2018 ~ the moments that brought you joy, the rewarding milestones that made you proud and even those unexpected circumstances that can only be described as small miracles. Then, make a commitment to practice gratitude with a deep appreciation for the people who have supported you and everything you have. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! With Gratitude~ Bridget Buffa As always, I welcome your c o m m e n t s or suggestions for future columns. Contact me @bbuffa1@ gmail.com