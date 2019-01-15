OAST GUARD NOT ‘FORGOTTEN’ AS SHUTDOWN STOPS SERVICE PAYCHECKS

On the eve of Coast Guard members missing their first paycheck of the ongoing government shutdown, the service’s top commander promised that their efforts “have not, and will not, be forgotten” by political leaders and the public. “While our Coast Guard workforce is deployed, there are loved ones at home reviewing family finances, researching how to get support, and weighing childcare options,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz wrote in a social media post late Sunday. “They are holding down the fort. “Please know that we are doing everything we can to support and advocate for you while your loved one stands the watch.” Tuesday marks the first paycheck that Coast Guard members will have delayed by the ongoing 23-day government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history. About 43,000 members of the force are working without pay, and another 10,000 Coast Guard employees furloughed while the budget stalemate continues. On Friday, more than 700,000 other federal workers missed their paychecks. Coast Guard members had been expecting to miss their last paycheck on Dec. 30 as well, but a last-minute move by Department of Homeland Security officials freed up about $75 million in funds needed to cover that pay period. The shutdown has continued as White House and congressional Democrats have been unable to reach an agreement on more than $5 billion in southern border wall funding that President Donald Trump insists must be approved for the government to reopen. Several federal agencies, like the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, have remained operating without interruption because their funding was approved last fall. But unlike other military troops, Coast Guard service members are funded through the Department of Homeland Security, one of the agencies held hostage by the shutdown. In his posting, Schultz noted that many Coast Guard operations worldwide are continuing despite the funding lapse. Lapse in Appropriations Updates Updated: 1/14/2019 at 1700 The federal government continues in a partial shutdown. During a lapse in appropriations, the Coast Guard continues operations authorized by law that provide for national security or that protect life and property. The Coast Guard stops or curtails mission activities that do not fall into those categories. This website is frequently updated throughout the lapse to provide information to Coast Guard active duty, reserves, civilians, retirees and annuitants on how the lapse may impact them. Please visit our website to view the entire presentation or go to: https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/budget/