THE POST COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Bryan Museum and the Consulate General of Mexico are proud to host a lecture and

reception for the unveiling of an extraordinary crucifix acquired by the Museum from the estate

of former Oilers/Titans owner Bud Adams on February 16, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the

Bryan Museum, 1315 21 st Street in Galveston. Tickets are free to members of the Museum and

$10 for non-members. For more information, call 409-632-7685.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –February 19, 2019

1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –February 26, 2019, 6:30pm at the

Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –February 19, 2019 7:00pm at the

Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –February 19, 2019, 7:00pm

at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –March 4, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910

South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –February 28, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall

Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –February 18, 2019, 6:30pm at City

Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – February 6, 2019, 7:00pm at

City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –February 11, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall,

1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – February 12, 2019, 6:00pm

at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — February 7, 2019 7:00pm

at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – February 6, 2019,

5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque.

The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, contact

Children’s Director Terri Walker at 409-938-9270 or email Mrs. Walker at

t.walker@cityoflamarque.org.

Food Truck Friday

-February 8, 2019, 5:00pm to 9:00pm in Downtown 6 th Street in Texas City. A variety of food

trucks located in Galveston County will be in attendance for the monthly event. Families are

welcomed out to enjoy an evening of live music and are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets

as well. For more information, visit Food Truck Friday’s Facebook page.

13 th Annual Father & Daughter Dance

-February 8, 2019, 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5 th Avenue

North in Texas City. Join us for an evening of music, dancing, food and door prizes. The fun-

filled event is for girls of all ages and the special father in their lives. Tickets are $30 per couple

through February 1 and $40 per couple from February 4-8. For more information, contact the

reservations office at 409-643-5990.

Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to

1:45pm. The "Harborside Express" is an open-air caboose that travels 1 mile up Harborside Dr.,

then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes

long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing

the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open

air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.

Business Excellence Awards

-February 15, 2019, 6:00pm to 10:00pm at South Shore Harbour Resort, 2500 South Shore Blvd

in League City. The event will include food, drinks, music, awards, a raffle, entertainment by

Mambo Jazz Kings and more. For more information call 281-338-7339.

5 th Annual Share and Shop

-March 9-10 at Nessler Center in Texas City from 10:00am to 3:00pm. ERTAS provides the

platform for those willing to share their stories in hopes of helping someone else. The platform is

also available for local businesses to showcase their products. For more information, call 409-

643-5990 or visit the City of Texas City online at www.texas-city-tx.org.

El Cubano Cigars Chili Cookoff

-March 16, 2019, 10:00am to 5:00pm at Downtown 6 th Street in Texas City. The event will be

one of the biggest cook-offs of the year in Galveston County. Entry fee is $50 per 15×20 spot.

Registration is online at goo.gl/forms/CliWLjs1c8yybrj82. For more information, call 409-655-

5920.

Martini Blue Jazz Cafe Spring Wine & Jazz Festival

-March 16, 2019, 12:30pm to 10:30pm and March 17, 2019, 10:00am to 8:30pm at Moody

Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The lineup will include TAKE 6, Gerald Albright, Julian

Vaughn, Adam Hawley, Lindsey Webster, Stephen Richard, Jay Miles and Miles of Soul, Andre

Cavor and Kyle Turner. Tickets are $60 for general admission each day, $75 for VIP and $600

for VIP seating for 10. For tickets, visit instantseats.com

Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament

-April 15, 2019 at Bay Oaks Country Club, 14545 Bay Oaks Boulevard in Houston. It will be the

10 th annual golf tournament to support keeping area students from dropping out of school.

Contact CIS-Bay Area development director Hillary Gramm at 281-486-6698 or email her at

hillaryg@cisba.org for information on sponsorship opportunities.

Art Walk on Downtown 6th Street

-April 18, 2019, 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Downtown 6th Street in Texas City. Come out for a

family-friendly evening of artwork, children’s crafts, art demonstrations, live music along with

food and drinks. Take a stroll down 6th Street and see everything from oil paintings to glass

blowing. For more information, contact the City of Texas City at 409-948-3111.

Send your Community Calendar information including event, date, time and contact person to

editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.