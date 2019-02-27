THE POST NEWSPAPER COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at VooDoo Hunt, located at 511 Bradford Avenue in Kemah, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on March 2, 2019. The Clydesdales will be in town to deliver fresh beer along with a meet and greet from 6:00pm to 7:15pm. For more information, contact the VooDoo Hunt at 281-549-6164.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –March 5, 2019 1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –March 26, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –March 5, 2019 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –March 12, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –March 4, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –February 28, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –March 18, 2019, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – March 6, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –March 11, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – March 12, 2019, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — February 28, 2019 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – March 6, 2019, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, contact Children’s Director Terri Walker at 409-938-9270 or email Mrs. Walker at t.walker@cityoflamarque.org.

Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.

Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels one mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.

Three Acres Spring Opening

–March 2, 2019, 10:00am to 9:00pm, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The third season of the Three Acres Food Truck Park begins with a Mardi Gras themed party. Come out early and shop the market from 10:00am to 3:00pm or come back later in the evening for live music. Each person will get beads and feather mask (while supplies last). For more information, visit threeacresftp.com.

BBQ Benefit for Kendall Sumners

–March 2, 2019 12:00pm to 8:00pm, American Legion Post 89, 3028 29th Street North, Texas City. Kendall Sumners is suffering from complications from lung transplantation. Her family and friends are asking the community for support with the costs of treatment. Plates will $10 and there will also be a silent auction. For more information, contact Michele Billiot at 409-256-4737.

Brightwire at MOD Coffeehouse

–March 2, 2019, 7:00pm to 9:00pm, 2126 Post Office St. in Galveston. Hailing from southeast Texas, Brightwire is an Americana duo that combines elements of folk, rock, country and punk. For more information, call MOD Coffeehouse at 409-765-5659.

5th Annual Share and Shop

-March 9-10 at Nessler Center in Texas City from 10:00am to 3:00pm. ERTAS provides the platform for those willing to share their stories in hopes of helping someone else. The platform is also available for local businesses to showcase their products. For more information, call 409-643-5990 or visit the City of Texas City online at www.texas-city-tx.org.

Movie at the Dike: Fireworks & Movie

–March 9, 2019, 7:00pm to 9:15pm at Rainbow Park in Texas City. The evening will offer an outdoor movie experience along with great food from local food trucks. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs and enjoy sitting outside to watch the movie. Fireworks will start at 7:00pm, leading into the movie at 7:15pm. For more information, call 409-948-3111.

Precinct 1Golf Tournament

–March 14, 2019, 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Join Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, Constable Rick Sharp and Judge Greg Rikard as they host the initial Precinct 1 Elected Official Golf Tournament in Galveston County. Ticket options will range from $150 for individual players to $5,000 for platinum sponsorship. For more information, visit the tournament’s Facebook page.

El Cubano Cigars Chili Cookoff

–March 16, 2019, 10:00am to 5:00pm at Downtown 6th Street in Texas City. The event will be one of the biggest cook-offs of the year in Galveston County. Entry fee is $50 per 15×20 spot. Registration is online at goo.gl/forms/CliWLjs1c8yybrj82. For more information, call 409-655-5920.

Martini Blue Jazz Cafe Spring Wine & Jazz Festival

–March 16, 2019, 12:30pm to 10:30pm and March 17, 2019, 10:00am to 8:30pm at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The lineup will include TAKE 6, Gerald Albright, Julian Vaughn, Adam Hawley, Lindsey Webster, Stephen Richard, Jay Miles and Miles of Soul, Andre Cavor and Kyle Turner. Tickets are $60 for general admission each day, $75 for VIP and $600 for VIP seating for 10. For tickets, visit instantseats.com.

Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament

–April 15, 2019 at Bay Oaks Country Club, 14545 Bay Oaks Boulevard in Houston. It will be the 10th annual golf tournament to support keeping area students from dropping out of school. Contact CIS-Bay Area development director Hillary Gramm at 281-486-6698 or email her at hillaryg@cisba.org for information on sponsorship opportunities.

Art Walk on Downtown 6th Street

–April 18, 2019, 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Downtown 6th Street in Texas City. Come out for a family-friendly evening of artwork, children’s crafts, art demonstrations, live music along with food and drinks. Take a stroll down 6th Street and see everything from oil paintings to glass blowing. For more information, contact the City of Texas City at 409-948-3111.

Send your Community Calendar information including event, date, time and contact person to editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.