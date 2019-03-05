GALVESTON ART LEAGUE T HOLD WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP MARCH 23

Caption for head shot: Fontaine Jacobs will teach a March 23 watercolor workshop at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2119A Postoffice St. in Galveston.

Caption for painting: Award-winning artist Fontaine Jacobs likes using Yupo, a synthetic watercolor “paper” that can be wiped clean for a do-over. Her painting Martinis for 2 is on Yupo.

Galveston Art League to Hold Watercolor Workshop March 23

Artists love experimenting with new tools, techniques, and materials. You can try out Yupo, a synthetic watercolor “paper” at a March 23 workshop at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2119A Postoffice St. in Galveston. It’s a low-cost way to test the waters, so to speak, while receiving pointers from a skilled instructor.

Offered under the guidance of award-winning Galveston County painter Fontaine Jacobs, the workshop costs $30 and lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with time off for lunch. The class suits painters of all skill levels. Registration is available online at GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on the “Workshops” tab).

Fontaine will demonstrate how to remove your goofs from Yupo and get a fresh surface to paint in the same spot. “You really can’t go wrong. If you don’t like what you’ve created, simply wipe it back to the white of this slick paper and start over. In this workshop, you’ll relax and discover the joys of painting on Yupo,” she says. “With watercolors and the use of objects such as Q-tips, plastic embroidery grids, corrugated, cardboard, and other tools, you’ll also learn to create unusual textures with watercolor on Yupo.”

Bring your watercolor supplies and a pad or a few sheets of Yupo to the class. Plan to have a great time and learn about this forgiving material.

About the Instructor

Fontaine, a Galveston County resident, has won awards for her watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings. She depicts myriad subjects, including portraits of humans and animals. She teaches painting and accepts commissions. Fontaine sells her work in Galveston and Houston-area galleries. Her website, FontaineFineArt.com, has her contact information.

She serves as the webmaster for the National Society of Artists (she is a signature member of the organization) and the Galveston Art League. And she belongs to the Watercolor Society of Houston and the Portrait Society of America. A seven-year breast cancer survivor, she frequently holds fundraisers for breast cancer research.

About Art League Workshops

The nonprofit, all-volunteer Galveston Art League was founded in 1914 with a purpose of promoting visual arts, art appreciation, and art education in Galveston County and beyond. As part of its mission, the league offers low-cost adult and children’s workshops throughout the year. Check out other upcoming workshops at GalvestonArtLeague.com by clicking on “Workshops.”

If you’d like to teach a workshop, please contact the league’s workshop coordinator, Susan Pinkerton, at 832-752 3280. For questions about workshops, contact Susan or email gallery2117@ gmail.com.

Galveston Art League members receive early notification about workshops and receive benefits including discounted entries into nine member shows held each year by the organization. Members also are invited to monthly preview parties of the new exhibits at the gallery. To join―general memberships start at $35 a year―please visit GalvestonArtLeague.com and click on “Join.”