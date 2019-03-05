Exhibition to feature recent works of ceramics artist Jeff Forster

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas – Galveston College will feature an exhibition of recent ceramic art by visiting artist Jeff Forster Wednesday, March 6, through April 4 in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts building at Galveston College, 4015 Avenue Q, Galveston, Texas. The gallery is open during regular college hours.

In addition to the exhibit, the college will host a workshop with Forster from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in the Ceramics Studio (Fine Arts-353). There also will be a closing reception that evening from 6-8 p.m. in the gallery. The public is invited.

Currently the ceramics chair at the Glassell School of Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Forster has participated in exhibitions both nationally and internationally. His work has won awards in a number of these exhibitions, including a Juror’s Choice Award in “Ceramic Object/Conceptual Material” and the Luis Jimenez Award for first place in the “Sculpture on Campus Exhibition” at Southern Illinois University. Additionally, Forster was awarded the Helen Drutt Studio Fellowship in conjunction with his residency at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.

Besides teaching and maintaining an active studio practice, Forster currently sits on the Artist in Residence Committee at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft and the Artist Advisory Committee for Fresh Arts. From 2011 to 2013 he served on the board of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts as the On‐Site Conference Liaison for the 47th annual conference in Houston.

Forster received a Bachelor of Arts in art education from Saint John’s University in 1998 and a Master of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University in 2007.

For information on the workshop and exhibition, contact Amanda Barry Jones at abarry@gc.edu.