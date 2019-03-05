NEW CHURCH OPENS ITS DOORS IN TEXAS CITY

Pastors Jervie Windom and Joshua Pritchett opened their doors to a waiting congregation for their first service this last Sunday. Resonate Church is a Wesleyan Church It is defined as “… an evangelical Protestant denomination, based on the Methodist theology of John Wesley. The American Wesleyan Church was formed in 1843 to take a firm stand against slavery.

The church is operating out of The Hope Center at St. George’s Episcopal Church and holds services every Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can find a link to the actual service on our website: thepostnewspaper.net or on Facebook.

The first service was casual and very inviting. As people trickled in to worship they were greeted By Nilda Windom and Mia Pritchett, who also leads the music worship, and for about 30 minutes there was warm fellowship as congregants met one another and shared stories while the children gathered at a table and colored. Once the service began, the children were escorted to the Nursery and pastor Pritchett invited all to come worship and hear a little about his calling and the mission of their church Connect-Grow-Serve-Go. Pastor Windom spoke about our responsibilities as Christians to simply share our personal stories as to how God has come into our own lives.

Pastor Windom shared his own story about how he came to be a Minister by way of a truly difficult time in his life. His story was deeply moving and certainly resonated with the congregation. This is not a typical “church” environment but a relaxed and inviting gathering of individuals following a spiritual path. The service is open to all who wish to come. Below is a brief overview of the history and belief system that is The Wesleyan Church.

Just as Wesleyans went against the majority in opposing slavery before the United States Civil War, they also stand firm in their position that women are qualified for the ministry.

Wesleyans believe in the Trinity, biblical authority, salvation through the atoning death of Jesus Christ, good works as the fruit of faith and regeneration, the second coming of Christ, bodily resurrection of the dead, and the final judgment.

Baptism – Wesleyans hold that water baptism “is a symbol of the new covenant of grace and signifies acceptance of the benefits of the atonement of Jesus Christ. By means of this sacrament, believers declare their faith in Jesus Christ as Savior.”

Bible – Wesleyans see the Bible as the inspired Word of God, inerrant and superior to all human authority. Scripture contains all instruction necessary to salvation.

Communion – The Lord’s Supper, when received in faith, is God’s means of communicating grace to the believer’s heart.

God the Father – The Father is “the source of all that exists.” In love, he seeks and receives all penitent sinners.

Holy Spirit – Of the same nature as the Father and Son, the Holy Spirit convicts people of sin, acts to regenerate, sanctify and glorify. He guides and enables the believer.

Jesus Christ – Christ is the Son of God, who died on the cross for the sins of humanity. Christ rose bodily from the dead and today sits at the right hand of the Father where he intercedes for believers.

Marriage – Human sexuality should be expressed only within the bounds of marriage, which is a monogamous relationship between one man and one woman. Further, marriage is the God-designed framework for the birth and rearing of children.

Salvation – Christ’s atoning death on the cross provided the only salvation from sin. Those who have reached the age of accountability must repent of their sins and express faith in Christ as their Savior.

Second Coming – Jesus Christ’s return is certain and imminent. It should inspire holy living and evangelization. On his return, Jesus will fulfill all prophecies made about him in Scripture.

Trinity – Wesleyan beliefs say the Trinity is one living and true God, in three Persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. God is omnipotent, wise, good, and eternal.

Sacraments – Wesleyan beliefs hold that baptism and the Lord’s Supper “…are tokens of our profession of Christian faith and signs of God’s gracious ministry toward us. By them, He works within us to quicken, strengthen and confirm our faith.”

Baptism is a symbol of God’s grace, showing that the person accepts the benefits of Jesus’ atoning sacrifice.

The Lord’s Supper is also a sacrament commanded by Christ. It signifies redemption through Christ’s death and shows hope in his return. Communion serves as a sign of Christians’ love for each other.

Worship Service – A typical service includes contemporary or traditional music, prayer, testimony, and a Bible-based sermon. Most churches stress a “come as you are” casual atmosphere. Local ministries depend on the size of the church but can include groups geared toward married people, seniors, high school students, and young children.

The Wesleyan Church is strongly missions-oriented, reaching out to 90 countries. It also supports orphanages, hospitals, schools and free clinics. It provides disaster and poverty relief and has targeted HIV/AIDS and human trafficking as two of its major outreach programs. Some churches offer short-term missions trips.

For more information on this church, please visit them at: /www.facebook.com/ResonateTexas/

Services are held every Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at 510 13th Ave N. Texas City, Texas

m.me/ResonateTexas Call (281) 506-4944 www.resonatetexas.org

Nilda Windom, Pastor Jervie Windom, Mia Pritchett and Joshua Pritchett

CONNECT. GROW. SERVE. GO.

To CONNECT people to Jesus Christ. (Matthew 5:16)

To provide opportunities for all to GROW in their faith. (2 Peter 3:18)

To equip the body to SERVE. (1 Samuel 12:24)

To GO into the world and make disciples. (Matthew 28:16-20)