Who ARE These People?

One of the strangest and most wonderful things about recovering from a disaster the size and scope of Harvey is the willingness of complete strangers to pitch in and help. One of those groups is World Renew. These remarkable individuals made the decision to become part of an organization that responds to disasters around the world – from Tanzania to Texas City, they come in waves, stay for a few weeks, spend their time putting the pieces back together for local families, then go back home until it is time to come again.

They come to work alongside Galveston County Recovers, our local long-term recovery coordinators, to assist the most vulnerable of us impacted by Harvey. More than 30,000 homes were impacted by Harvey. Galveston County Recovers has helped more than 5000 of those families, which means we have a long way to go to reach full recovery. Teams like World Renew are vital to the progress being made through Galveston County Recovers and their partners and the gratitude felt by those whose lives they touch is irrefutable and genuinely remarkable.

World Renew envisions a world where people experience and extend Christ’s compassion and live together in hope as God’s community.

Our Mission

Compelled by God’s deep passion for justice & mercy, we join communities around the world to renew hope, reconcile lives, and restore creation.

World Renew’s worldwide ministry is three-fold:

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

World Renew staff and volunteers come alongside communities in 30 countries around the world to help bring about renewal. Through partnerships with more than 130 churches and community organizations, local people are trained to be leaders in their own communities. Thus World Renew, together with partners and local leaders, is able to address major issues like illiteracy, hunger, malnutrition, unemployment, HIV/AIDS, child mortality, and injustice.

DISASTER RESPONSE & REHABILITATION

When disasters strike, World Renew responds to the urgent needs that arise. In North America, this often includes clearing debris, assessing needs, training local leaders, and repairing and rebuilding damaged homes. Internationally, it includes providing and distributing emergency food, water, shelter, and other supplies. It also often involves reconstruction of homes and livelihoods. World Renew’s ability to respond to disaster is enhanced and greatly supported by a number of strategic partnerships and alliances.

PEACE & JUSTICE

World Renew reaches out to people in North America and around the world in an effort to connect them to ministry, deepen their understanding of global issues, and encourage them to act and advocate on behalf of those in need.