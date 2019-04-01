Santa Fe Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drops May 4

Santa Fe Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drops May 4th

Santa Fe and Santa Fe ISD are getting ready for what is becoming a highly anticipated, fun event that happens each spring. Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will hold its 6th Annual Color Fun Run and Helicopter Golf Ball Drop on May 4 at Jack Brooks Park. May the 4th is also known as Star Wars Day, and costumes are welcome!

The Education Foundation kicks off the event with the fun run at 7:30 am. Walking and strollers and are always welcome to this family event. The fun run is sponsored by Greg Gardner State Farm. Runners can register online at www.sfisd.org/educationfoundation or at the event beginning at 6:30 am. Early registration is encouraged, or you will not receive a t-shirt. This year’s t-shirt was designed by Santa Fe Jr. High art educator, Pamela Baccinelli. The top fun run finishers will be awarded prizes.

“The Education Foundation is awarding a $1500 grant to the SFISD school with the most participants,” said Executive Director Jodi Gidley. “So, when you sign up, be sure to choose the campus you want to support.”

Associate Credit Union of Texas will provide breakfast at the event. Student organizations are also volunteering at the event. The Helicopter Ball Drop will take place after the fun run at approximately 9:30 a.m. Republic Helicopters will drop 3,000 numbered golf balls on a target. Tickets sold prior to the ball drop correspond to the numbered balls, and the 14 balls closest to the center will be in a drawing. You do not need to be present to win, and tickets can be purchased at these Santa Fe locations: Associated Credit Union of Texas, Amegy Bank, BBVA Compass Bank, and Texas First Bank, and online at www.sfisd.org/educationfoundaton. All the prizes are donated by local businesses.

Proceeds from this event will fund classroom grants. Each school year, the Foundation awards grants to educators for items such as library books, science lab equipment, updated technology, and other innovative educational programs.

For more information about the event or the Foundation’s work, contact the Foundation at 409-925-9080.

