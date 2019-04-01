CAPTION: Learn how to do stamping with produce items at a May 4 Galveston Art League workshop. Here, veggie stamps have turned plain tags into mini-art that can be used as a bookmark, gift tag, or label for luggage or storage items.



Galveston Class Will Teach Stamping with Ink—a Medium Anyone Can Master



At a Galveston Art League workshop in early May, participants will learn how to apply ink to fruit, vegetables, and herbs and then use them to stamp designs on colorful and textured papers. By the end of “Printing with Botanicals,” a three-hour class, participants will have created several unique pieces to take home. The workshop will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the Galveston Art League Gallery at 2119A Postoffice St.



Suzanne Becker, well-known for her beautiful stamped-ink images and as an instructor in her art, will teach various stamping techniques using different types of inks and papers as well as how to select and arrange materials for the most pleasing results. No experience is necessary and anyone can create beautiful artwork by following her lead.



The prints created with ink stamping can stand on their own or be used in collage, mixed media, and other artwork on paper, fabric, and other surfaces. In this class, some will be used to make tags, cards, and little books.



The class fee of $30 includes various papers, inks, paints, tools, and produce and plants. All participants should bring baby wipes, paper towels, or cloths to clean their hands while working as well as an apron to protect clothing. The workshop fee is due when registering at GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on “Workshops”).



The nonprofit Galveston Art League was founded in 1914 to promote visual arts and art education in Galveston County and beyond. To that end, it hosts low-cost workshops, juried competitions, and free monthly exhibits that showcase works by regional artists.



The all-volunteer organization is supported by contributions, an annual gala (this year’s will be Oct. 26 at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston), and memberships. Members do not need to be artists themselves—they simply need to appreciate and enjoy visual arts. To become a member or learn more about membership benefits and membership levels, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com and click on “Join.” For other information about the Art League or about this workshop, please visit the website, email gallery2117@gmail.com, or call 409-938-1671.



The Galveston Art League Gallery—which exhibits and sells artisan jewelry and more than 100 paintings, photographs, mixed-media works, and 3-D pieces such as sculpture, pottery, and wood carvings—is located at 2117A and 2119A Postoffice St. Both spaces are open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The Art League’s exhibits change every month, so the organization’s leaders encourage art lovers to visit often.



