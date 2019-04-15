Interested in Becoming a Special Agent? The FBI is Looking for You!

(Houston, TX) – The FBI is looking for special agent candidates. The FBI Houston field office is hosting a Diversity Agent Recruiting (DAR) information session on May 6, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Cypress, Texas. The invitation-only event is geared towards individuals with diverse ethnic, educational, and professional background experiences interested in becoming FBI special agents. Those interested in attending the DAR information session must apply via www.fbijobs.gov, select “Apply to Jobs” and search for “Houston DAR”.

Applicants must, among other requirements,

1) Be a U.S. Citizen

2) Be between 23 and 36 years of age

3) Have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree from a U.S.-accredited college or university.

4) Have at least two years of full-time professional work experience; or one year if applicant has earned an advanced degree

To learn more about a career as an FBI special agent, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/recruitment#Upcoming-Events