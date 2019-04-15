Jimmy Haley Elementary School To Break Ground This Spring

Jimmy Haley Elementary To Break Ground This Spring

The TCISD school board approved the naming of the new La Marque Elementary to be built on Bayou Road as Jimmy Hayley Elementary School in honor of his service to the community and his 24 years of service to the La Marque Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Haley was a 1955 graduate of La Marque High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston State University in 1959.

In 1961 he began his 25-year career with Guaranty Federal Savings & Loan, first as a branch manager and Vice President before being promoted to the Galveston Office as Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Public Relations, with responsibility for state-wide branching operations.

He began his career as President of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce in 1987. As the Chamber President, he received several statewide awards including the Texas Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, the Marvin Hurley Award, in 2007, and was selected the Outstanding Texas Chamber Executive in 2005 by the Texas Association of Businesses. In 2002 Jimmy received the Texas Chamber Distinguished Service Award, served as President of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2000-2001, and was President of the Gulf Coast Chamber Executives in 1992.

In recognition of his work on behalf of the communities and the Chamber, the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors renamed the Chamber office The James A. “Jimmy” Hayley Building.

Haley always had a love of education and followed in the footsteps of his father when he was elected to the La Marque Independent School District Board of Trustees. He was re-elected seven times, serving 24 years on the school board and was school board president for three years.

In 1999, he was commissioned by Governor George W. Bush to the Texas State University Board, where he served six years including the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Regents for the Texas State University System, the first higher education system established in Texas. This governing body has eight member institutions including Sam Houston State University, Lamar University, and Texas State University. He also served as a member of the Sam Houston State University Advisory Board for the School of Business. A lecture room at the Sam Houston State School of Business is named in his honor.

He was also Chairman of the Board of the non-profit Energy for Schools at the time of his death in February of 2016.

Haley was active in various community non-profit organizations. He was a life membership of the La Marque Kiwanis Club, a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Texas City Rotary Club, Gulf Coast Chamber Executives, Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives, and United Way Galveston County Mainland. He also served on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee and on the Galveston County Fair Board for a number of years, heading the Auction Committee.

His honors and recognitions include Sam Houston State University Distinguished Alumni Award, La Marque High School Distinguished Alumni Award, Rotary Club Vocational Award, Texas Community Builder Award, College of the Mainland Foundation Award, Texas Bancshares Howard Payne Award, Texas City-La Marque Community Service Award, Galveston County Daily News Outstanding Citizen of the Year, and Outstanding Educator of America Award.

Haley was a longtime supporter of the La Marque High School athletic program who not only attended every game, he also supported the program financially and was instrumental in purchasing the five state football championship flags that fly at Etheredge Stadium during high school football season.

In addition, the gym at the new La Marque Middle School that is set to be built will be named Ralph C. Allen Gym. Mr. Allen was an advocate for education and was instrumental in the integration process in LMISD.

Congratulations to these fine families on this honor!

More than 2 years ago, the Board approved naming a future elementary school Simms Elementary and building it on the former spot. Both Hayley and Simms elementary schools will be breaking ground in the spring of 2019 and will be completed for August 2020.