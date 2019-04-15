Representative Mayes Middleton Files Bill To Allow Student-led Prayer In Schools

Representative Mayes Middleton files bill to allow student-led prayer in schoolsAUSTIN, TEXAS, April 9th, 2019– Representative Mayes Middleton filed legislation that enables school districts to adopt a policy allowing for student-led prayer.Middleton said in a statement: “Nowhere is prayer more needed than in our schools. It is my intent to allow schools to incorporate prayer into their daily routine as they have in the past.” Representative Middleton filed House Bill 4151, allowing school districts to adopt a policy allowing a student-led period of prayer before each school day.Representative Middleton continued, “I have no doubt that the major problems faced by our schools and students can be linked directly to the neglect of prayer. I am hopeful that we can end this tragic state of current affairs with the counsel, wisdom, and guidance of a higher authority in our schools.”Mayes Middleton, along with his wife, Macy, and three sons, Connor, Christian, and Matthew, live in Wallisville, Texas. Mayes is a 7th generation Chambers County resident and Texan. Mayes is President of Middleton Oil Company, an independent oil and gas company that operates wells in South Texas and along the Gulf Coast, and is engaged in joint exploration ventures. In addition to his work in the oil and gas industry, Mayes also runs his ranching, cattle, and farming operations. He and his wife support numerous local community organizations and faith-based charities. # # #

