Noses on!

In 2017 The Post began promoting support of National Red Nose Day in Texas City and La Marque. Red Nose Day is a wonderful, light hearted way to fight child poverty and hunger. Our first year we just had red noses and working with Walgreens, Mayor Matt Doyle declared May 17 Red Nose Day in Texas City, and we were able to put on a giant selfie event and that year our little bit of effort contributed to Red Nose Day collecting 36 million dollars toward ending child poverty.



Last year, the noses sparkled and businesses across town posed and promoted Red Nose Day along with The Post. Organizations like Texas City Rotary and Texas City Police Academy Alumni Association stepped up. And this time over 42 million was raised.

This year we want to be a part of reaching the 50 million mark. To do our part is going to take some effort but this year might be pretty easy. This year not only are the noses little people…hometown heroes…but we can sell jokes too! So here is the website: https://rednoseday.org/ Texas City seems to lead the pack in so many ways, Lets see what we can do with RED NOSE DAY!

