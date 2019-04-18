Letter to Editor:





Mable Pratt is running for re-election as the Texas City ISD Board of Trustees District 2. Election Day is May 4, 2019. I encourage TCISD District 2 registered voters to re-elect Mable Pratt. Mable is an awesome person and a Trustee who will represent all stake holders fairly and equally across the board.

For Mable it is one district, one goal. She is committed to work in harmony with all board members reaching a common goal for all students. Her vision is to see TCISD students receive the best education in a safe and disciplined learning environment.

Just consider these Mable Pratt’s salient qualifications:

∙ A former elementary school teacher and administrator, retired in 2010.

∙ From 1982 to 1994, Mable served on the La Marque Independent School District (LMISD) Board of Trustees.

∙ Selected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to serve as one of the LMISD Board of Managers from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016. I was fortunate to have served with Mable on that Board of Managers and can attest her wisdom and professionalism.

Mable Pratt has a proven record. Thank you, Jose’ Boix