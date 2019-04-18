Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Monica Jones Named District Executive For BSOA

By
/
On Apr 18, 2019
/
At 1:52pm
/
143 Views

Monica Jones Named District Executive for Boy

Combine four years working with the Texas City Police Department Explorer Program, and an entrepreneurial spirit  Monica Jones seemed to be the perfect fit to head up the Coastal Area Boy Scouts of America’s position of District Executive; bringing with her a depth of expertise to provide leadership to the area. Lester Tarver had supported the District for some time as BSA searched for the right candidate to fill the position.  Jones also serves as the Events coordinator for The Texas Police Department and does event planning on the side.

A person posing for the cameraDescription automatically generated

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar