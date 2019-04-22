After 7 Years Salvation Moves Home

In July of 2012, a fire struck the Texas City home of the Salvation Army. The Houston Chronicle reported: “The blaze on July 8, at the chapel at 4210 Texas Ave., appeared to be intentionally set, Texas City fire officials said. The fire was reported about 8:20 p.m. and firefighters remained at the scene until midnight to put it out. The blaze rekindled shortly before 2 a.m. the next morning.

The blazes gutted the building and the rekindled fire damaged the sanctuary and chapel more than the original fire, firefighters said.

Another fire on April 2 at the charity’s administrative and social services office – adjacent to the chapel – destroyed the building and much of its contents. No cause has been determined, but arson is not suspected.”

Now all those years later, and under the guidance of Captains Patrick and Jennifer Jones and with the assistance of locale citizens like Chris Doyle who serves as Chairman of their Advisory Committee, Salvation Army is up and running in Texas City. This last Tuesday Doyle and Captain Jones spoke to the Texas City Rotary, unveiling the plans for the new location and the circuitous rout they took to arrive at their location.

It all began with the purchase of 5 acres adjoining Mainland Church of Christ and a significant length of time planning for building a new sit for the Salvation Army on it. But fortune had other plans and far into their planning stages, they were presented with the opportunity to purchase the buildings as well. The possibility seemed impractical, after so much time and effort being put into the plans for the new building but as is the Lord’s way, purchasing the building was just what they did. And not long after that, they were presented with an idea from our Mayor Doyle to collaborate on a park for that side of town , to live on the 5 acres that they were no longer going to build on.

This serendipitous revelation became the plan and the excitement began to build. Bought in December of 2018, the building is already in use and children are there each Thursday, playing a much better game of Hide and Seek in the new digs than they were able to play in their old temporary location. And plans are already underway to collaborate with Boys and Girls Club of America to provide after school care for area school kids. And the bonus is that the playground is a tremendous bonus. The renovation of the current buildings is very exciting, allowing the Salvation Army to open and accept up to 50 kids when school opens in August. The new chapel is scheduled to be ready to provide services by early to mid-summer.

The 5 acres is offer a multi-use field, a walking trail that wraps around all the way over to Pine Drive, a pavilion with a half-court for basketball with room to grow to a full court in time. The playground will offer 7 to 8 different features, plus a picnic area with restroom facilities. The playground will be open to the public and provide additional space for the after school program as well.

In mid-May, the first annual Community Market will take place and what a wonderful opportunity for the community to show our gratitude and excitement for all Salvation Army has done and all they continue to do. Two Rotarians took the opportunity to thank Captain Jones for the Salvation Army’s part first, in aiding the victims of the 1947 disaster from a survivor of the blast and secondly, for their assistance in Franklin this last Saturday in response to the damage from an E3 tornado.



The Salvation Army is in need of a lift stacker. If you know of one or someone who

might be able to assist the m in acquiring one, please contact The Post Newspaper

at: 409-943-4265

