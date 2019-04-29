City of La Marque Hosting “Build A Stand Event” for Lemonade Day Participants 4-28

La Marque Public Works, Fire Department and city volunteers to help kids build stands

LA MARQUE, TEXAS (April 25, 2019) La Marque Public Works, La Marque Fire Department and city volunteers will be on site to assist youth assemble lemonade stands from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at La Marque Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road, in preparation for Galveston County Lemonade Day. Kits will be available for $19.99. Due to a generous donation from Joseph Lowry, owner of Six Brothers Concrete Pumping, five lemonade stands will be given away for free via random drawing. Participants should make arrangements to move stands off-site after constructed.

City of La Marque has partnered with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce for Lemonade Day Galveston County, offering entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership training to La Marque’s youth. Galveston County Lemonade Day’s mission is to encourage youth to become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow, one lemonade stand at a time. Lemonade Day Galveston County is Saturday, May 4, 2019.





Businesses interested in sponsoring Lemonade Day stands or citizens with questions are encouraged to contact Colleen Merritt at 409-795-0165 or cmerritt@cityoflamarque.org. Follow City of La Marque on Facebook at facebook.com/cityoflamarque.