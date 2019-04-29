Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Host 89th Annual Strawberry Festival

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH HOSTS 89TH ANNUAL STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

On Saturday May 4, 2019, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will host the 89th Annual Strawberry Festival from 11 am until 4 pm. A tradition in Dickinson, the Strawberry Festival attracts folks from all over Houston to taste the old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake, enjoy the vendors, and listen to the music. There will also be consultants on hand to provide assistance to those still experiencing Harvey flood related issues. There will be games and activities for the kids, a bake sale, a silent auction and food trucks to fill tummies with BBQ, hot dogs and other culinary delights. The event is located at 4613 Highway 3 in Dickinson, Texas.