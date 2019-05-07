Roosevelt-Wilson Robotics Team

Named #1 Internationally





Out of 10,000 VEX IQ teams around the world and Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School Samurai Scientists are World Champions! Today they won the VEX IQ Innovate Award! Congratulations to these amazing students and their teacher, Ricci Rodgers!

VEX Robotics is an exciting and fun program where school children from 8-18 years learn about Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) while having fun! They design, build, program and compete with their robot in a spectacular competition organized by Dell. In addition to STEM the students acquire other skills such as project management, presentation skills, teamwork, leadership, PR and much more.

A STEM EDUCATION REVOLUTION

The VEX IQ Challenge, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, provides elementary and middle school students with exciting, open-ended robotics and research project challenges that enhance their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills through hands-on, student-centered learning.

The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation manages the VEX Robotics Competition, which thousands of schools participate in around the world each year. Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation, said, “As an experienced robotics mentor, I’ve seen firsthand the engineering skill and leadership expertise that students gain by participating in the VEX Robotics Competition. It’s an experience that will stay with them long after their school days are over, offering a new appreciation for STEM and laying a strong foundation of critical problem-solving, communication and teamwork skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.” To learn more about this stunning accomplishment visit: https://www.roboticseducation.org/competition-teams/vex-iq-challenge/