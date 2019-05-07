Growth And Grace

Happy May to all. We are in the throes of Spring and it is a wonderful time of the year. People are planting their gardens, and here in Texas the wildflowers are showing off their beauty everywhere. But in order to grow, a seed must first be planted, and every flower has to grow through the dirt first. It doesn’t mature by sitting in a pretty parlor somewhere, in a climate controlled atmosphere being waited on hand and foot! In fact, it sits covered in dirt, usually with some rather nasty stuff thrown on top of it, which we call fertilizer. It lives through the crazy temperature and weather changes from chilly mornings to hail stones beating down on it. Still it’s determined to grow. It holds its ground, reaching for the sun, and in spite of all the chilly mornings, hail, too much rain, not enough rain, and all other variances that are beyond its control, at the right time, it blossoms into a beautiful fragrant flower! So it is with all of us. Often we end up covered in dirt. Maybe we didn’t want to be there, but we ended up there anyway, and lots of stinky stuff ended up on top of us. Just remember, you can blossom too. Keep turning your face towards the sun. You are about to break through all the dirt into the beautiful flower that you were destined to be. May your blossoming fragrance enhance the lives of those around you, May your May be a time of growth and grace.



♫♥✻╰ღ╮

Frances Durisseau

╭ღ╯✻♥♫



See my Inspirations By Frances in The POST Newspaper

The POST Newspaper at

www.thepostnewspaper.net

