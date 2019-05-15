Marriage Retreat Come May 5th

Today more than ever the institute of marriage in America I under assault and the divorce rate is ever on the rise with many couples longing for Godly impartation, advice and exampleship. Invest in your marriage and come experience God’s wisdom and understanding May 25th.

Eat, learn and receive from the Word of God and His people, practical advice, and wisdom, allowing the Spirit of God to mend hearts together at this appointed time. Guest speaker, Christopher Werner is a veteran of the US Army and pastoral minister. Currently serving as Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House Church of Texas City, and performs at churches around the country with his wife and two daughters in their family band.