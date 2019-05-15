NICK GARY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS FOR 2019

The Nick Gary Foundation (TNGF) was formed to provide scholarship opportunities to graduating students demonstrating a desire to continue a collegiate or vocational education beyond high school. Since its inception in 2016, TNGF has awarded a total of $24,000 to area students. This remarkable accomplishment in Nick’s memory is solely attributed to supportive friends, sponsors, volunteers, and family members. It’s not too EARLY to register for this year’s Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, the 4th Annual Athletic and Skills Challenge at Carver Park on September 28th. Register at www.TheNickGaryFoundation.com.

In the ultimate game of life, Nick Gary made a profound and lasting impression on all who knew him. Nick’s transition on January 24, 2016, left family and friends with both fond memories and an unwavering commitment to keep his name relevant and his rich legacy alive. Recognized for his keen intelligence, his passion and knowledge of all sports, and his genuine willingness to help others made Nick unique. Whether it was teaching and tutoring in College of the Mainland’s Process Technology classes, or helping those in financial need, Nick was always eager to help others.

TNGF is proud to showcase this year’s recipients of the Nick Gary Scholarships valued at $1,000. Ashlynn Barrera, Dickinson High School graduate, will attend the University of Texas with a major in Biomedical Science. Brendon Edwards, Ball High School graduate, will attend Prairie View A&M University to major in Law Enforcement. Keaton Gonzales, Santa Fe High School graduate, will attend Texas A & M University to major in Computer Engineering. Keilan Levesque, Texas City High School graduate, will also attend Texas A & M University, majoring in Robotics Engineering. Alaya Pierce-Brooks, Texas City High School graduate, will attend South West Assembly of God University, with a major in Business Administration. Di’Avian Ruffins, La Marque High School graduate, will attend Houston Baptist University to major in Nursing. Mia Tortorici, Texas City High School graduate, will attend Stephen F. Austin University with an Interdisciplinary Studies major. Congratulations, Nick Gary Scholarship recipients. May your dreams continue to inspire you.

