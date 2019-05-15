VICE CHAIR ANDREW MURR PASSES LEGISLATION TO CUT PROPERTY TAX

BILLS IN HALF AND END ‘ROBIN HOOD’

AUSTIN, TX – On Thursday, State Representative Andrew Murr’s (R-Junction) House Bill 297

was passed by the Texas House by a vote of 95 to 46. The bill would abolish school district

maintenance and operations (M&O) property taxes by January 1, 2022. On average across the

state, school M&O taxes account for more than 50% of all property taxes. It is also the part of the

property tax that is subject to recapture, otherwise known as “Robin Hood.” The legislation will

end the process of recapture as we know it, and cut the average property tax bill nearly in half.

“Too often, our elected officials pay lip service to the idea of property tax relief without offering

any meaningful solutions,” said Rep. Murr following the vote. “This vote takes direct aim at the

problem of skyrocketing property tax bills. I commend Speaker Bonnen and the 95 other members,

both Democrats and Republicans, who stood up for property owners today. And I implore the

Texas Senate to take up and pass this legislation as well.”

Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen also voiced his support for the bill. “I was proud to

vote in support of House Bill 297, and I thank Representative Murr for putting the House on the

right track toward identifying additional solutions that would bolster our efforts to reform the

school finance and property tax systems.” said Speaker Bonnen.

The driving force behind rising property taxes in Texas is the school finance system. While a

statewide property tax is prohibited by the Texas Constitution, local school districts rely upon local

property taxes to help fund public education. According to the Texas Education Agency, those

local taxes now account for over 60% of the cost of funding public schools, with the state paying

for less than 40%.

In the place of M&O taxes, House Bill 297 would require legislators to find another source of

funding, such as a consumption tax, to replace the revenue. By transitioning to a broader tax base

from other sources, the state can better meet its’ obligation to provide for the public education of

our children, while also reducing the burden on home owners and property taxpayers.

House Bill 297 is structured to be revenue neutral and ensure there is no reduction in funding for

public schools. Enrichment spending by school districts would also be unaffected and remain at

the discretion of local school districts, maintaining local control over a small amount of

discretionary revenue.

“While Texas is generally viewed as a low-tax state, the dirty little secret is that our property tax

rates are among the highest in the nation. In fact, it’s only places like New Jersey, Illinois and

Connecticut who have higher rates than ours. Slashing the property tax will provide tangible

incentives for out-of-state businesses to re-locate to Texas and for existing businesses to expand

and create new jobs.” remarked Rep. Murr. “It will give families greater opportunities for home

ownership, while also protecting existing homeowners, particularly those on fixed-incomes, from

skyrocketing appraisals and crippling tax bills.

Murr added, “People have been complaining about Robin Hood for as long as I can remember, but

until today we have not had the political will to actually solve the problem. By passing this

legislation, the Texas House has said that enough is enough. We will no longer saddle property

owners with an unjust tax system that punishes them for owning their little piece of Texas.”

House Bill 297 now moves to the Texas Senate. If passed by the Senate, it will go to Governor

Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

END

Rep. Andrew Murr is a rancher, attorney, small businessman and former Kimble County Judge who has

represented District 53 in the Texas House since 2015. House District 53 includes Bandera, Crockett,

Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton Counties.