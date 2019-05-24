EMPOWER. INSPIRE. GIVE.

The Believe in Yourself Project is an American 501c3 non-profit charity organization dedicated to providing brand-new, unworn designer dresses for girls to wear at school functions. Many teen girls are up against unobtainable social standards placed upon them-which are not just unhealthy, but often times unaffordable. In an effort to close this gap, The Believe In Yourself Project is dedicated to the gainful advancement and empowerment of young women with a gift of confidence. http://www.believeinyourself.org/give-confidence.php

It is the belief of our organization that every young woman should feel confident regardless of her physicality’s or financial circumstance. The Believe in Yourself Project seeks to revolutionize and reverse some of the negative present day messages into one of positivity and encouragement- so that all girls may believe in themselves.

For Spring, brand new unworn dresses will be provided to Texas City Area girls by the Believe in Yourself Project. The dresses will range in style and be functional for prom, spring dances and other special occasions the girls have coming up.



Believe in Yourself (www.believeinyourself.org) is a foundation launched in January 2017 that provides brand-new, never-worn dresses to low-income girls around the country, while at the same time works to promote positivity, to reduce cyber bullying, and to inspire girls to believe in themselves and their dreams.



Dress donations are tied to the girls’ progress in achieving goals. Each girl who wants to receive a dress is entered into a system where they are then tracked to see their progress, whether towards improving their academics or pursuing an extracurricular interest such as music, dance, sports, etc. and Believe in Yourself provides the girls dresses for any upcoming events they have during the school year.



Believe in Yourself is part of a broader initiative. The charity brings in Mentors and speakers to motivate the girls to believe in themselves. These mentors also provide tips if the girls are experiencing a negative body image or bullying of any kind, and they counsel the girls to help them achieve their dreams and goals.



Believe in Yourself has made donations in close to 20 states and has helped over 6,000 kids to date. Believe in Yourself also supports a broader initiative to bring in mentors and speakers who can help motivate girls to believe in themselves.







Sam Sisakhti is the founder of “UsTrendy”, the world’s largest Independent Fashion ecommerce site (serving as a marketplace for designers to set up shops and sell clothing). In an effort to have a positive influence on young women, he started a foundation called the Believe in Yourself Project two years ago. Having overcome adversity himself to build his company, Sam know the importance of a strong support system. After quitting his 9 to 5 job after 4 days, he endured 150 investor rejections before receiving funding and growing his retail company into a top 100 retailer. More on my story: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/306351





