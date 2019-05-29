Band of Brothers rebuild home of local WWII veteran

CLARENCE SPRAGUE served his nation with honor in World War II. When the 94-year-old

veteran and his wife needed assistance, his younger Band of Brothers (and Sisters) rose to the

occasion with honor.

Sprague’s home sustained damage from Hurricane Harvey. Adding insult to injury, Sprague’s

trust was betrayed by contractors who barely did any repairs before disappearing in the night.

Fortunately, his plight was heard by a host of local veterans’ groups, who began the process of

rebuilding the Sprague’s home.

The hard work and selfless dedication culminated on Saturday when the Spragues were

welcomed home. Dozens of family, friends and volunteers welcomed them to their Kemah

home that came complete with a new roof, electrical wiring and appliances.

“I really appreciate it,” said Sprague, “and I was surprised but I really proud, and feel happy

about it. “I’m really proud of all those people who helped out.”

That the Spragues were able to return home on Memorial Day weekend made the event more

special. The couple were able to spend Monday in their refurbished home in comfort and

peace, a far cry from the unstable environment the house was previously in.

“It’s very special to see his reaction because he doesn’t get that kind of attention every day,”

said Nova Smith, Sprague’s daughter.

Sprague, like all veterans, are worthy of attention every day, for without them, the way of life

we usually take for granted would not be possible were it not for Sprague and those friends and

fellow soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice for a grateful nation.