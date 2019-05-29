Texas Branch Watch Issues Advisory For Enterococcus
Texas Beach Watch issues advisory for Enterococcus
Texas Beach Watch advisories are for Enterococcus, a bacteria commonly found in rainwater
runoff. Texas Beach Watch is part of a national program that tests hundreds of recreational
swimming locations in the United States for a bacterial indicator called Enterococcus. There are
more than 150 testing sites along the entire Texas Gulf coast, including 52 in Galveston County.
Of the testing sites in Galveston County, 36 are located on Galveston Island, 16 on Bolivar
Peninsula and one on the Texas City Dike.
A Texas Beach Watch advisory means that levels of Enterococcus bacteria at that location are
high enough that it could cause illness if it enters the body – usually through ingestion or an
open cut or would. Healthy people are extraordinarily less likely to get an infection than the ill.
Those with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, liver disease, cancer or other immune
suppressing conditions are at an increased risk. If you have open cuts or wounds or have a
weakened immune system, you may avoid areas that are under advisory by moving down the
beach a few blocks to a location that is not under advisory. Advisories typically last 48 hours.
The public is encouraged to visit www.texasbeachwatch.com for an interactive map of testing
locations as they prepare to head to the beach. This is the best way to stay up-to-date on
current site levels. Users may also sign up for e-mail alerts at that website. For more
information on Texas Beach Watch, visit www.gchd.org/beachwatch.
Leave a Comment