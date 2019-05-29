Nature Stars in Paintings by Artist Kimvak Jen

By: Mary Vinnedge



The Galveston Art League’s featured artist for June is Kimvak Jen. Her artwork, along with dozens of pieces by other Galveston Art League members, will be exhibited and offered for sale from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays May 30 to June 23 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston.

Jen, a resident of Rosharon, had an import-export business before retirement allowed her to indulge her love for painting. She likes to instill feelings into her paintings, making them spring with life. “Good paintings have life and soul,” she says. Jen describes herself as “a positive and happy person, aggressive and full of hope for everything, which I demonstrate through my paintings. They are sometimes brilliant with colors and sometimes are black and white, darkness, and light.” She considers black and white to be extremely powerful despite their simple nature.

Jen draws a strong distinction “between workmanship and true art. To paint painstakingly exactly the same – like in the picture – is workmanship.” She further explains that a tailor provides workmanship, but an artist/designer provides creation.

Her passion for art began when she was a small child. As an 8-year old, Jen had dreamed of becoming an artist. She was awed by the beauty of nature – the colors of flowers, the majesty of trees, and the miracle of God’s work – when she studied the veins of leaves, the components of flowers, and the gnarled but beautiful trunks of trees. Jen eventually studied the art of Chinese brush painting with Master Liu Shi, a famous art master in Taiwan. During this period, she entered several exhibitions with her teacher.

After retiring, Jen returned to the love of her life – art – which she says is “so satisfying and my life is filled with joy!” Her works have been exhibited at various locations in the region, including the Galveston Art League Gallery.

Jen holds a professional membership in the Galveston Art League, a nonprofit organization founded in 1914 with the purpose of promoting the visual arts and art education. The all-volunteer organization – there is no paid staff – is supported by memberships and sponsorships, contributions, and an annual gala (this year’s will be Oct. 26 at the San Luis Hotel Ballroom). To learn more about the Art League, please visit GalvestonArtLeague.com; to learn more about memberships and their benefits, click on “Join.”

CAPTION: As shown in this dramatic painting, Kimvak Jen, the Galveston Art League’s featured artist for June, uses rich, brilliant colors but also considers black and white to be powerful. Several works by this award-winning artist will be displayed May 30-June 23 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston.

