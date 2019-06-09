PHILIPPIANS 1:27-30 What it mean to be a citizen of God’s kingdom? When we talk about citizenship, we are talking about our identity. Our citizenship plays a role in who we are, what we value, and how we live. As believers we are citizens of God’s kingdom and that should be the way we live in this world.

What is it that governs our lives as citizens of God’s kingdom?

Believers in Christ represent the kingdom of God! We are ambassadors for Christ Jesus.

An embassy and an ambassador are a good picture of the church today. The church should be thought of as a Christian embassy on foreign soil. 2 Cor. 5:20…

Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us.

Paul was sent as God’s foreign minister to announce the peace between God and all who trust Christ to be saved. As Christians living on foreign soil, our real home is Heaven where Christ is seated on the throne. As a foreign ambassador must live life while in a foreign country, must observe their traditions and still live according to his home laws, we as ambassadors must be careful how we represent Christ.

Are we foreigners both on earth and in America?

Some Christians were asked, “are you an American first or a Christian first? About 42% said Christian first, 48% said American first, and the other 10 percent choosing not to respond. The Bible clearly teaches that our allegiance should be with Christ. We are indeed Americans, but we are Christians first. Philip. 3:17-21 Christians in Philippi were citizens of the Kingdom of God, not the Kingdom of Rome. They are now citizens of Heaven and are obeying all Heaven’s laws and customs.

People becoming citizens of another country by signing a piece of paper does not really make them a citizen. They do so by believing in and obeying the country’s laws and customs. When someone is saved, a change is brought about by the Holy Spirit. A change on some levels is immediate. A new Christian will live differently because they are a citizen of a New Kingdom.

If there is no change, that indicates there is no new life. The Bible teaches that a person can’t be saved and not be changed. Some of us are afraid to live as Christians.

Don’t be Afraid

Fear is the greatest challenge we face in living as a citizen of God’s Kingdom. We are more afraid of people than we are of God. Something is keeping us from living a Christian life in this world. Is it fear of man? It’s important that we stand firm as citizens of Heaven or we cave under pressure. Proverbs 29:25. The fear of man lays a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is safe.

Being afraid of people will control us. We become obedient to their demands and not God’s.

Who do you fear, man or God?

Do you struggle with peer-pressure? Are you a people-pleaser? Do you struggle in making decisions because of what other people think? As believers, we must live as citizens of God’s Kingdom no matter what opposes us. We must overcome fear of man and replace it with a fear of God. We must care about what God thinks more than what those around us think. By God’s grace, live a life pleasing to Him.



