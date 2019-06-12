La Marque Hurricane Huddle, Public Safety Fair June 29 at new fire station

Family-friendly event with activities, lunch, fire trucks and high water vehicles

LA MARQUE, TEXAS (June 9, 2019) – Citizens, families and friends of La Marque are invited to attend the Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the La Marque Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque.

Along with lunch and activities for kids, hurricane preparedness and water conservation information will be distributed. La Marque Fire Department trucks will be on display as well as high water rescue vehicles from the La Marque Police Department fleet.

