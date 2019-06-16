Industry leaders share the importance that the petro-chemical industry plays in our cities

Reprinted from the Texas City – La marque Chamber of Commerce

We all know that the petrochemical industry is the heart and soul of Texas City and La Marque. It defines what we do and where we live in our communities. Many times we take for granted the magnitude of the importance that industry plays in the life of our city and those who live, work and play here.

The success of the petrochemical industry, and therefore its ability to support and contribute to local, state and national economies, stems from partnerships and strong collaboration between industry, community and government officials. Industry provides tremendous economic benefit to the communities in which it operates, and their products benefit the entire nation.

Texas is home to 27 petroleum refineries, including some of the nation’s largest, which produce over 4.7 million barrels of petroleum products per day. Texas accounts for more than 27 percent of the nation’s oil refining capacity and nearly 25 percent of the nation’s total capacity. Texas is also responsible for almost 25 percent of the nation’s crude oil reserves. Texas is the nation’s largest chemicals producer, manufacturing 14 percent of the nation’s value chemical output.

As of January 2019, the 29 petroleum refineries in Texas had a capacity of more than 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day and accounted for 31% of total U.S. refining capacity. –U.S. Energy Information Administration Texas accounted for about 24% of U.S. marketed natural gas production in 2017, making it the leading natural gas producer among the states. Texas crude oil production accounted for 37% of U.S. total production.

The average yearly wage in Texas’ refining and chemical manufacturing industry is $95,000.

Provides much needed jobs for our community & pays taxes to support public services that benefit us all.

• Employs people who are our neighbors, who sit next to us in church, who volunteer at school, and who are our friends.

• Works hard every day to run good, clean, safe operations. In fact, the oil and gas industry is one of the safest places to work.

• Makes products from oil that people need and use every hour of every day, from medicine, to gasoline, to air conditioning and heating.

• Number of Direct Jobs – 5,180

• Employees – 2,390

• Contractors – 2,790

• Turn Around Contractors – 5,214

• Total Wages and Benefits Provided – $350 million in payroll annually

• Donations and Contributions over the $2.6 million annually

• $50 million in property taxes annually (1/3 of total tax base for Galveston County)



Industrial Commissioning Consultants International ( ICCI )

714 Hwy 3

La Marque, Texas 77568

(409) 797-4749

Representative: Thomas Keim



1. Tell us a little about your company’s background.

ICCI is an industrial service company founded in 2002 that focuses on petro-chemical and power market customers – many of them located in the Gulf Coast area. Our typical customer is constructing, expanding or maintaining an industrial facility and needs help preparing the pipe and vessels to be clean prior to initial operation.



2. How would you summarize what you do?

ICCI is, at its heart, a field service company with a strong engineering background. We moved to 714 Highway 3 in La Marque to be closer to our customers and the location is big enough to store our large fleet of specialized pre-commissioning cleaning equipment and to grow our company. The company does chemical cleaning, steam blowing, air blowing, system drying and lube oil flushing. ICCI also rents out high quality large air tanks, temporary piping/hoses/valves, and various other specialized equipment needed by our customers.



3. How has your business evolved over time?

Originally, the company was started as a consulting and engineering company. Born out of frustration with a passion for what we do, we began providing turnkey cleaning services with staffing and equipment rentals. During the past year since moving to La Marque, ICCI has added additional staff and began providing services in Canada and across Latin America.



4. What are some of your proudest accomplishments?

The ICCI equipment fleet is specifically engineered and designed for what we do. The unofficial company motto is to “come correct”. Quality equipment is a core part of our success and our team approach for including best practices in how we build things has really set us apart from our competitors.



5. What are you working on now?

Currently, ICCI is working on a number of projects throughout the U.S. and we have been expanding our sales efforts and operations to support the local market as well as opportunities throughout the U.S. and the Latin American and Canadian markets. The addition of Martyn Bates, formerly of Baker Hughes as Director of Special Projects, is giving ICCI the support it needs to work on ever larger projects.