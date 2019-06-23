Art League Spotlights Paintings on Silk by Susan D. Moody

Susan Douglass Moody of Texas City is the featured artist for July at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Moody’s brilliantly hued paintings on silk exhibit a soft-focus, impressionist effect. You’ll see that her favorite subjects are flowers, trees, seascapes, and landscapes when you visit the gallery during its hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from June 27 to July 28.

Moody was inspired by her great-grandmother as she watched her paint. She studied fine arts at Metro State College and the Art Institute of Denver. Her works are displayed at several galleries and in private homes in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Maryland.

Although knowledgeable in several media, Moody now focuses on her works on silk, creating her nature-inspired images by applying silk paints and dyes. She is both challenged and excited by the unknown and uncontrollable effects without resist, which allows the paints or dyes to move through and across the fabric. “It is as if they have a mind of their own,” Moody says. She adds that her goal is to convey joy and peace with her work.

Moody is teaching a course in painting on silk at College of the Mainland at the Lifelong Learning Center, Delany Campus. She is a member of the National Society of Artists, Silk Painters International, and the Galveston Art League.

Her membership in the Galveston Art League, a 105-year-old nonprofit organization founded to promote visual arts and art education, is at the professional level. The all-volunteer Art League – there is no paid staff – supports itself via memberships and sponsorships (visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com and click on “Join”; non-artists and event sponsors are welcome) as well as contributions and an annual fundraiser gala. This year’s gala will be Oct. 26 in the San Luis Hotel Ballroom.

To join, reserve a place at the gala, or for general information about the Galveston Art League, which changes its displays every month, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, email gallery2117@gmail.com, or call 409-938-1671.



caption: “New Beginning,” a painting on silk by Susan Douglass Moody, will be offered for sale at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston, from noon-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, June 27-July 28.



caption: Galveston Art League member Susan D. Moody poses with “Granny’s Flowers,” her award-winning painting on silk. Moody will be the featured artist from June 27-July 28 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

