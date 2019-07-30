FOR THE LOVE OF EDUCATION _ JIMMY HALEY

Jimmy Haley always had a love of education and followed in the footsteps of his father when he was elected to the La Marque Independent School District Board of Trustees. He was re-elected seven times, serving 24 years on the school board and was school board president for three years.

In 1999, he was commissioned by Governor George W. Bush to the Texas State University Board, where he served six years including the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Regents for the Texas State University System, the first higher education system established in Texas.

This governing body has eight member institutions including Sam

Houston State University, Lamar University, and Texas State University.

He also served as a member of the Sam Houston State

University Advisory Board for the School of Business. A lecture

room at the Sam Houston State School of Business is named in

his honor.

He was also Chairman of the Board of the non-profit Energy for

Schools at the time of his death in February of 2016.

Haley was active in various community non-profit organizations.

He was a life membership of the La Marque Kiwanis Club, a member

of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Texas City Rotary Club,

Gulf Coast Chamber Executives, Texas Chamber of Commerce

Executives, and United Way Galveston County Mainland. He also

served on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee

and on the Galveston County Fair Board for a number of years,

heading the Auction Committee.

His honors and recognitions include Sam Houston State University

Distinguished Alumni Award, La Marque High School Distinguished

Alumni Award, Rotary Club Vocational Award, Texas

Community Builder Award, College of the Mainland Foundation

Award, Texas Bancshares Howard Payne Award, Texas City-La

Marque Community Service Award, Galveston County Daily News

Outstanding Citizen of the Year, and Outstanding Educator of

America Award.

Haley was a longtime supporter of the La Marque High School

athletic program who not only attended every game, he also supported

the program financially and was instrumental in purchasing

the five state football championship flags that fly at Etheredge Stadium

during high school football season.

In addition, the gym at the new La Marque Middle School that

is set to be built will be named Ralph C. Allen Gym. Mr. Allen was

an advocate for education and was instrumental in the integration

process in LMISD.

