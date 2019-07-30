FOR THE LOVE OF EDUCATION _ JIMMY HALEY
Jimmy Haley always had a love of education and followed in the footsteps of his father when he was elected to the La Marque Independent School District Board of Trustees. He was re-elected seven times, serving 24 years on the school board and was school board president for three years.
In 1999, he was commissioned by Governor George W. Bush to the Texas State University Board, where he served six years including the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Regents for the Texas State University System, the first higher education system established in Texas.
This governing body has eight member institutions including Sam
Houston State University, Lamar University, and Texas State University.
He also served as a member of the Sam Houston State
University Advisory Board for the School of Business. A lecture
room at the Sam Houston State School of Business is named in
his honor.
He was also Chairman of the Board of the non-profit Energy for
Schools at the time of his death in February of 2016.
Haley was active in various community non-profit organizations.
He was a life membership of the La Marque Kiwanis Club, a member
of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Texas City Rotary Club,
Gulf Coast Chamber Executives, Texas Chamber of Commerce
Executives, and United Way Galveston County Mainland. He also
served on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee
and on the Galveston County Fair Board for a number of years,
heading the Auction Committee.
His honors and recognitions include Sam Houston State University
Distinguished Alumni Award, La Marque High School Distinguished
Alumni Award, Rotary Club Vocational Award, Texas
Community Builder Award, College of the Mainland Foundation
Award, Texas Bancshares Howard Payne Award, Texas City-La
Marque Community Service Award, Galveston County Daily News
Outstanding Citizen of the Year, and Outstanding Educator of
America Award.
Haley was a longtime supporter of the La Marque High School
athletic program who not only attended every game, he also supported
the program financially and was instrumental in purchasing
the five state football championship flags that fly at Etheredge Stadium
during high school football season.
In addition, the gym at the new La Marque Middle School that
is set to be built will be named Ralph C. Allen Gym. Mr. Allen was
an advocate for education and was instrumental in the integration
process in LMISD.
