KEEPING “THE MAIN THING THE MAIN THING”

Texas City ISD broke ground on three new schools today. Guajardo Elementary, Simms Elementary and Haley Elementary all attracted crowds, smiles laughter, celebration and in one instance song as we all joined in to sing about the “Mighty, Mighty Simms Superstars”. The family of Jimmy Hayley was present to honor their father and his son Jason spoke to the importance of they role his father played in the community and the gratitude they were feeling at this honor.

At the Simms ground breaking, the feeling of genuine celebration filled the air as Simms Superstars gathered to remember Professor Pickney S Simms who they would be honoring this day The legendary Pickney S. Simms was the first principal of Lincoln High School and the appointed superintendent of all of the African-American schools. At each location Dr. Rodney Cavness pointed out the incredible vote of confidence this community showed by approving the bond proposal with a landslide vote. Two of the sites will be building from the ground up with Guajardo receiving updates and expansion. Present at the celebrations were the faces of our communities that serve and live and support these communities. Mark Ciavaglia, Mayors Hocking and Doyle, and Mayor Pro -Tem Phil Roberts, Nick Finan, Commissioner Abel Garza, Chuck Doyle, Rev James Daniels and the Right Reverend D.N. Benford of the Rising Star Baptist Church, Principals, teachers, students, parents, Ex-students, Geraldine Sam, Venicia Cobb, Nakisha Paul and Debra Taylor, Barbara White and Joann Hackbarth,

and so many, many others. All the faces of two cities that care about The Main Thing – our children. It was a day to be proud and a day to be grateful…for all the mighty might superstars that came before and are yet to come!