The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Management Team presented the Galveston County Tax Office with the Silver Performance Award Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Galveston Branch office. Shown (left to right), Jeremiah Kuntz, Director of Vehicles Titles & Registration, Shelly Mellott, Deputy Executive Director, Whitney Brewster, Executive Director TxDMV, Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector, Melissa Norris, Branch Coordinator, GCTO, Sheryl Swift, Chief Deputy Business Services, Denise Tumicki, Senior Accountant and Jessica Robbins, Accounting Technician IV.



The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles established the Performance Quality Recognition Program in 2018 to recognize county tax assessor collectors that go above and beyond in complying with Texas laws, rules and procedures and that provide exceptional customer service. There are three levels of performance – Bronze, Silver and Gold. Silver recipients have demonstrated compliance with statutory requirements as well as shown a commitment to preventing fraud, providing a high level of customer service and training employees.

Since the program’s inception in 2018, 13 of 254 Texas Counties have achieved the indicated levels of performance (two Gold, five Silver and seven Bronze with Bee County achieving both Silver and Gold). Galveston is the only county to have achieved recognition in the Houston Galveston Metropolitan Area.

