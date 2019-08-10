A GROWING CONCERN – Rotary of Texas City

Rotary Club of Texas City congratulates and welcome new members to our club: Nathanael Doria, Salvation Army of Galveston County, Carol Etheredge, Etheredge Property Management, Karen McWhorter, Family Service Center of Galveston County, Rick Sharp, Galveston County Constable Pct. 1, Dr. Courtni Tello and family, TelloSmiles and Dr. Lisa Watson, College of the Mainland. Welcome aboard! Pictured with: Judy Slocumb, Rotary President, (far right), and Peggy Davenport, Vice-President (center).

Tuesday’s Rotary came with a wealth of goods in th last couple of weeks with five new members joining – welcomed by Emken Linton, Membership Chairman and Judy Slocumb, President. Kevin Yackley of Grand Prize Barbeque and Senior Share was recognized for 30 years of providing lunch for Rotary each Tuesday. And to top it off, T.J. Aulds owner of i45Now, was the day’s entertainment. I45NOW has grown to 1.5 million viewers over the years and will now be offering NASA1 covering Seabrook over to Webster and Friendswood and the Space Center and by end of year, growing to cover Dear Park and Baytown. An audio of the presentation along with the previous week’s audio of guest speaker Mayes Middleton, will be available on our Facebook page, proves that Rotary is not some ho-hum dry lunch bunch but a vibrant, lively group of individuals committed to serving and growing our city and supporting our community.

Over the next few weeks, guest speakers will be: Chris Delesandri with United Way, on August 13th; lealnd Surovik, with TCISD Athletics on August 20th and Amanda Groller with Gulf Coast Centers on August 27th. Looking to make a difference? Find out more at texascityrotary.org or call:

(409) 943-4450

