Family Announces Legacy Gift Commitment to Friendswood ISD Education Foundation

Local resident, Carla Stinson, has committed $200,000 in planned estate giving to the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation (FEF). Stinson’s gift is the first of its kind in FISD and will pave the way for a new generation of giving.



Stinson said her desire to give comes after the amazing experience her daughter, a 2004 graduate of Friendswood High School, had going through the FISD school system.



“My family has been in Friendswood for almost 30 years,” Stinson said. “What my daughter, Jordan, gained from the school system and living in this tight-knit community has served her in ways too numerous to list. I want the students of today and tomorrow to benefit as she did. With this legacy gift, I am simply saying, ‘Thank you, Friendswood.’” Jordan agreed with her mother and will play an integral role in the creation of the Carla & Jordan Stinson Legacy Gift.



FEF Board President Kelly Lovell said she is “overwhelmed with gratitude” for the planned gift the Stinsons have committed to the Foundation. “Her support of the Foundation is a testament to her kindness, thoughtful heart and dedication to excellence for all kids in FISD,” Lovell said.



Stinson’s hope is to encourage others to begin thinking about planned giving as a way to invest in the future of our community.



“Our little community, including our schools and our spirit, did not accidentally happen,” Stinson said. “We enjoy what we have today because those before us worked hard to create it. We can continue that for generations to come through planned giving that includes FEF.”



Stinson said she realizes the topic of planned giving can be overwhelming.



“It doesn’t always require an expensive change to a Last Will & Testament,” she said. “By adding FEF as a beneficiary on an account, I was done in 15 minutes. Any amount, small or large, can be earmarked. Every dollar makes a difference.”



FISD Superintendent Thad Roher said he was humbled by the gift.



“Carla and Jordan Stinson are an inspiration to myself and many others,” Roher said. “The Stinson’s impactful donation towards authentic learning opportunities for the students of FISD is a shining example of the way our community faithfully supports the learning of its children. As a District, we rely on this support as it continues to build FISD into one of the leading school districts in the State.”



Carla and Jordan Stinson’s generosity will undoubtedly change lives and transform learning for students and teachers in FISD for generations to come.



“The mindset of my longtime employer, United Space Alliance, was that ‘each one helps one,’” Stinson reflected. “That has remained with me through the years. I want to leave this earth just a tad better than how I found it. With the help of the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation, I am able to do just that.”



The Friendswood ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help students pursue their unlimited potential, support teachers for innovative and exemplary teaching, and to engage the community in assuring quality education for the leaders of tomorrow.



